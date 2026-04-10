Cheveyo Tsawa will most likely leave FC Zurich in the summer. KEYSTONE

FC Zurich are apparently preparing a summer transfer of home-grown talent Cheveyo Tsawa. The jewel could bring the city club a lot of money in the summer.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCZ talent Cheveyo Tsawa deliberately stayed at the club despite a possible winter transfer, but is still facing a possible move.

Coach Dennis Hedinger expects numerous offers in the summer, including from top clubs, without Tsawa himself forcing a transfer.

The 19-year-old U21 international is coveted throughout Europe, but there are no concrete offers yet. Show more

"He could have moved elsewhere a long time ago, but he made a conscious decision to stay here," FCZ coach Dennis Hediger toldBlick. He is referring to Cheveyo Tsawa. The FCZ jewel was already on the verge of a transfer to Pisa in the winter. Despite an agreement between the two clubs, this ultimately did not materialize.

It therefore stands to reason that Tsawa is likely to become a hot commodity at the city club again in the summer. His coach has a similar view: "I don't think he's pushing for a move, but he also knows that the next step is very close - there will be even more offers than in the winter, and I'm not surprised that big clubs are among them."

Where will Tsawa's journey take him?

But where the 19-year-old will be heading in the summer is still completely open. In an interview in December, he said: "It's definitely my goal to make the step into a top five league at some point." His change of consultant agency Wasserman to Giacomo Petralito also clearly points to a departure in the summer.

According to "4-4-2.ch", the current U21 international is attracting interest from all of Europe's top leagues. Many clubs are said to have Tsawa on their radar, but there is still no real concrete interested party.