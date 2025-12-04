Is Urs Fischer returning to the Bundesliga? Bild: Keystone

FSV Mainz 05, bottom of the Bundesliga, are set to announce their new head coach this weekend, according to sporting director Christian Heidel. According to media reports, it is Urs Fischer.

DPA dpa

FSV Mainz 05 will only be relying on interim coach Benjamin Hoffmann for Friday's match against Borussia Mönchengladbach and will then introduce the new coach. "You can assume that we are very, very sure that we have found a coach," said sporting director Christian Heidel at a press conference of the Bundesliga bottom club one day after parting ways with Bo Henriksen.

Heidel does not want to mention a name - Fischer is considered a candidate

"Towards the weekend", the club will provide information about this. "We have a very, very concrete idea," added Heidel and said to the media representatives: "Please don't throw names at me now, then I'll give you an icy silence."

As reported by "Sky", the Swiss Urs Fischer is considered a hot candidate. There is said to have already been an initial exchange between the struggling Bundesliga club and the 59-year-old. Bild describes Fischer, who was also recently considered by VfL Wolfsburg, as "currently the most likely solution".

Fischer has been without a contract since November 2023 and his dismissal at Union, where he was on the sidelines for over five years and led the Berliners from the second to the first Bundesliga during this time. Fischer was previously head coach at Basel, Thun and Zurich in Switzerland.

In an interview in the fall, he indicated that he missed the daily work on the pitch.

