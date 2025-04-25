  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Top favorite at traditional club Will Urs Fischer return to the touchline in Austria?

Luca Betschart

25.4.2025

Will Urs Fischer return to the touchline in the summer?
Will Urs Fischer return to the touchline in the summer?
Picture: Keystone

Rapid Vienna is in crisis and is looking for a successor following the sacking of coach Robert Klauss. A Swiss is apparently the top favorite for the vacant position.

25.04.2025, 10:17

25.04.2025, 10:19

Rapid Vienna is currently lagging behind its own expectations. The traditional Austrian club has lost all six away league matches this year and has only managed three wins in its last 14 games. The consequence: Coach Robert Klauss has to vacate his post on Thursday.

Five matchdays before the end of the season, the traditional club is in fifth place in the championship group. "Performance and results have been going in a direction that makes this step necessary. I am convinced that we have a squad that is much better than it may have seemed recently," said sporting director Markus Katzer, explaining the sacking.

Fischer or Stöger as successor?

Assistant coach Stefan Kulovits will take over until the end of the season. But who will tap into the team's potential after that? The search for a new coach is in full swing and, according to the Austrian newspaper "Heute", one hot lead leads to Switzerland. Urs Fischer is considered a top candidate to succeed Klauss. The 59-year-old has been without a job since leaving Union Berlin in November 2023.

In addition to Fischer, Peter Stöger, former Cologne and Dortmund coach, is also said to be a candidate. Stöger is currently under contract as sports director at second division club Admira Wacker.

Videos from the department

More from this section

Nati star Rodriguez explains his tattoos.

Nati star Rodriguez explains his tattoos"My mother watches us from above and would be really proud"

Appeal to CAS successful. Bellinzona will not be deducted any points after all

Appeal to CAS successfulBellinzona will not be deducted any points after all

One year before the World Cup. Nagelsmann assistant Sandro Wagner to leave DFB in the summer

One year before the World CupNagelsmann assistant Sandro Wagner to leave DFB in the summer

Vogel rages against GC owners.

Vogel rages against GC owners"The Chinese were unteachable - the Americans are even more unteachable"

LaLiga. 5-1 defeat seals relegation for Cömert and Valladolid

LaLiga5-1 defeat seals relegation for Cömert and Valladolid