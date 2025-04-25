Will Urs Fischer return to the touchline in the summer? Picture: Keystone

Rapid Vienna is in crisis and is looking for a successor following the sacking of coach Robert Klauss. A Swiss is apparently the top favorite for the vacant position.

Luca Betschart

Rapid Vienna is currently lagging behind its own expectations. The traditional Austrian club has lost all six away league matches this year and has only managed three wins in its last 14 games. The consequence: Coach Robert Klauss has to vacate his post on Thursday.

Five matchdays before the end of the season, the traditional club is in fifth place in the championship group. "Performance and results have been going in a direction that makes this step necessary. I am convinced that we have a squad that is much better than it may have seemed recently," said sporting director Markus Katzer, explaining the sacking.

Der SK Rapid trennt sich mit sofortiger Wirkung von Cheftrainer Robert #Klauß und seinem Co-Trainer Thomas #Kraus.



Vorerst und interimistisch übernimmt Stefan #Kulovits aus dem bestehenden Betreuerteam die Position des Cheftrainers.



📰 https://t.co/E1I9Jw5UuD#SCR2025 pic.twitter.com/fYJ5asX8LS — SK Rapid (@skrapid) April 24, 2025

Fischer or Stöger as successor?

Assistant coach Stefan Kulovits will take over until the end of the season. But who will tap into the team's potential after that? The search for a new coach is in full swing and, according to the Austrian newspaper "Heute", one hot lead leads to Switzerland. Urs Fischer is considered a top candidate to succeed Klauss. The 59-year-old has been without a job since leaving Union Berlin in November 2023.

In addition to Fischer, Peter Stöger, former Cologne and Dortmund coach, is also said to be a candidate. Stöger is currently under contract as sports director at second division club Admira Wacker.

