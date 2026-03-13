  1. Residential Customers
Hot promotion battle Will Vaduz send FC Aarau packing on Friday evening?

Patrick Lämmle

13.3.2026

Gabriele De Donno of FC Vaduz (right) gives Aarau's Leon Frokaj no room to breathe.
Keystone

Aarau and Vaduz face off in the Challenge League on Friday evening. The starting position could hardly be more exciting. The leaders from Liechtenstein currently have a three-point lead over their closest rivals.

13.03.2026, 10:14

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Friday, Aarau and Vaduz will go head-to-head in the Challenge League.
  • Both teams want to be promoted to the Super League.
  • You can follow the game live on blue News from 20:00. The game can also be seen on free TV on blue Zoom.
Show more

With eleven rounds to go, Vaduz lead the Challenge League table by three points from FC Aarau, who in turn have a ten-point advantage over Yverdon. The likelihood of Vaduz and Aarau finishing first and second at the end of the season is therefore high.

However, whether they finish the season in first or second place makes a huge difference. The team finishing top of the table will be promoted directly to the Super League, while the runner-up will end up in the barrage and fight for the last place in the top flight against the team finishing second last in the Super League.

The direct duels 2025/26

  • May 11, 2026: Vaduz Aarau
  • March 13, 2026: Aarau - Vaduz
  • December 19, 2025: Vaduz - Aarau 3:2
  • September 13, 2025: Aarau - Vaduz 1:0
Show more

The promotion race will not be decided on Friday evening, as there are still 30 points up for grabs after that. But if you compare the whole thing to a boxing match, you could say that Vaduz have the chance to put Aarau on the board for the first time. However, a victory by knockout is not yet possible on matchday 26. Conversely, Aarau could score an effective goal if they win.

You can follow the game live on blue News from 20:00. The game can also be seen on free TV on blue Zoom.

