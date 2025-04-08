Yann Sommer meets his former Bayern Munich team-mates with Inter Milan Keystone

Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer will face his former employers Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Arsenal and Real want to use the premier class to deal with their disappointments. blue Sport will broadcast both matches live, kick-off is at 9.00 pm.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For Sommer, it is a reunion with the club with which he became German champion in 2023. At the time, the Swiss goalkeeper had moved to Munich during the winter break after eight and a half title-less years at Borussia Mönchengladbach and played all 25 competitive matches in the second half of the season in the absence of injured regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

However, apart from the championship trophy, he did not win another title. After six months and Neuer's imminent return, Sommer left the club and moved to Milan. With Inter, the 36-year-old could now spoil his former club's hoped-for "final dahoam".

In 2010, Bayern and Inter faced each other in the final in Madrid. Back then, the Italians won the title thanks to a 2:0 victory. The current Serie A leaders have been unbeaten since mid-February and are unlikely to be an easy hurdle for Munich to overcome.

Arsenal challenge Real

In the second quarter-final on Tuesday, Arsenal will host defending champions Real Madrid. Both European heavyweights suffered setbacks in the battle for the championship at the weekend. Real had to let Barcelona pull away by four points after their surprising defeat against Valencia. And Arsenal failed to put more pressure on the superior league leaders Liverpool, who surprisingly lost to Fulham, after a 1-1 draw against Everton. The Reds still have an eleven-point lead.

In this respect, the Champions League is a welcome opportunity for both teams to make up for a looming disappointment in the national championship.