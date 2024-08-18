  1. Residential Customers
Media conference called Will Yann Sommer retire from the national team on Monday?

Syl Battistuzzi

18.8.2024

Yann Sommer and the national team - will the success story end on Monday?
Keystone

Last Thursday, "blue Sport" exclusively reported that Gregor Kobel is to replace Yann Sommer as number 1 in goal for the national team. The signs are mounting: on Monday morning, Sommer invites you to a media conference.

18.8.2024

Murat Yakin's coaching team apparently wants to make a change with a view to the 2026 World Cup. After the successful European Championship, which saw the team advance to the quarter-finals, Yakin announced talks with the two goalkeepers and said that "the question is not who will be in goal in three days' time, but who will be in goal at the World Cup in two years' time". The answer:

According to information from "blue Sport", the new number 1 in goal for the Swiss national team is Gregor Kobel. The 26-year-old from Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund would replace top dog Yann Sommer.

He replaces Yann SommerGregor Kobel is the new number 1 of the Nati

Sommer took over the goalkeeping position from Diego Benaglio after the 2014 World Cup. The 35-year-old has been in goal at five World Cups and European Championships and has 94 international caps, more than any other Swiss goalkeeper.

The Inter professional will be invited to a media conference on Monday morning. It is therefore quite possible that Sommer will announce his retirement from the national team there. A new role as a substitute goalkeeper is probably not an option for Sommer, who is a father of two.

