Yann Sommer after winning the Champions League final. Keystone

Along with the famous Ballon d'Or, France Football will also be awarding the "Yashin Trophy" to the best goalkeeper of the year on Monday evening. Yann Sommer, a Swiss player, is also involved in this category.

Ballon d'Or briefly explained In contrast to the FIFA vote, the "Ballon d'Or" is a journalist vote under the patronage of the magazine France Football.

In Monday's vote, 30 nominees will be put forward in each of the two top categories.

The evaluation period covers the 2024/25 season and ends for the men with the Club World Cup and the women with the Copa America, which took place after the European Championship finals in Switzerland.

On Monday evening, the best players in world football will once again be honored at the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards. There is a clear favorite in the vote for the best player: Ousmane Dembélé. Of the 29 other players on the list, Lamine Yamal is still considered the biggest contender.

However, PSG sporting director Luis Campos puts it in a nutshell: "We see Lamine Yamal as a huge player for the future. But we're talking about a very specific season here. In recent years, the balance sheet has always been decisive - and what has Lamine Yamal won? The Spanish league."

He continued: "Ousmane Dembélé has scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists. He was voted the best player in the Champions League, the best player in his league. He was top scorer in his league, won everything. If his name was Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there would be no discussion."

It is also clear to PSG coach Luis Enrique that his player has to win the vote. He answers a corresponding question by singing.

Yann Sommer saves Swiss honor

However, 12 other trophies will be awarded in Paris. And a Swiss player, Yann Sommer, is also nominated in the goalkeeper category. The 36-year-old earned his nomination with strong performances for Inter Milan. His top performances in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona made a particular impression. Sommer was also celebrated in the blue Sport Studio.

In the final, however, he was beaten 5:0 by PSG. Not least for this reason, it seems unlikely that Sommer will ultimately be awarded the Yashin Trophy. The top favorite is Gianluigi Donnarumma, who witched PSG to several titles and now plays for Manchester City.

The other candidates are: Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool), Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal), Lucas Chevalier (France, Lille/Paris Saint-Germain), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid), Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa), Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atlético de Madrid), David Raya (Spain, Arsenal) and Matz Sels (Belgium, Nottingham Forest).