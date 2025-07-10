19-year-old Leila Wandeler stunned the whole of Switzerland with her cheeky performance against Iceland and delighted everyone with her dance routine together with Alayah Pilgrim. Will she be providing the music today?

19-year-old Leila Wandeler wowed Switzerland with her carefree performance against Iceland at the European Championships

Together with Alayah Pilgrim, she performs a rehearsed dance routine after scoring the 2:0 goal.

The Olympique Lyon striker loves dancing, uses it to combat nervousness and also generates positive energy on social media. Show more

Although she is just over 1.60 meters tall, it doesn't take her long to attract attention when she comes on as a substitute against Iceland in the 56th minute. Leila Wandeler appears cheeky and carefree, whirling and scurrying.

First the 19-year-old striker, who plays in the second team at Olympique Lyon, hits the crossbar, then she sets up Alayah Pilgrim for the decisive 2:0.

And then they do what they so often do. They laugh and dance. Right into our hearts. "When there's music, I don't waste any time, I dance. I love it. I think you see that on social media. I try to create a positive energy with it." Dancing also helps to reduce nervousness and stress.

When asked who is the best dancer in the team, Wandeler laughs heartily and says: "I think I'm already a good dancer. But there are some colleagues like Alayah who also dance a lot and well."

"The more I play, the less nervous I am"

The dance after the goal was less spontaneous than it seemed. Wandeler taught the steps to the whole team: "Alayah and I said on the first day that we wanted to dance together on the pitch when we played. The fact that I then made the assist and she scored the goal was of course perfect."

It was the perfect evening in Bern. No wonder she wants to keep the match jersey. "We have two shirts per game, the second one will probably go to my sister and I want the first one for myself," says the cheerful girl.

blue Sport wants to know how nervous she is and whether she can sleep before and after these matches in front of thousands of fans. Wandeler says: "I can sleep, I sleep a lot." The nervousness is probably getting less and less each time, she says, "the more I play, the less nervous I am."

Let's hope that Wandeler gets to play again today in Geneva in the decisive match against Finland. That she can do everything she loves to do: play, win, dance, celebrate, sleep. Gladly in that order.

