Be there when the Swiss national team meets Kosovo on November 18. Keystone

Emotions are guaranteed when the Swiss national team meets Kosovo. We'll send you and your companion to the national team's World Cup qualifier in Pristina on November 18 - including everything a fan's heart desires.

Dominik Müller

Are you a big fan of the Swiss national team - and don't just want to celebrate them on screen, but cheer them on live in the stadium? Then this is your chance! In cooperation with our partner TRAVELclub, blue News is sending you and your companion on a 2-day fan trip from Zurich to Pristina for the World Cup qualifying match between Kosovo and Switzerland.

So far, the national team is fully on course for the 2026 World Cup. In the last match of the qualifiers on November 18, our team will face an opponent with at least five players who grew up in Switzerland. Our captain Granit Xhaka also has his roots in Kosovo and is very popular there. Great emotions are guaranteed.

The Fadil Vokrri Stadium with its 14,000 seats is guaranteed to be full to the brim for this football festival. And you can join in the celebrations: our price includes the complete 2-day program from Zurich - including flight, two nights in a hotel, match ticket in the Swiss sector and pre-match drinks reception.

Take part now and experience the national team as close as never before. blue News wishes all participants the best of luck.

Conditions of participation

The closing date for entries is Sunday, October 29, 2025, 11.59 pm.

The winner will be notified personally.

Participation in the competition is free of charge and without obligation to purchase. The competition is open to natural persons resident in Switzerland who have reached the age of 18.



Only one entry per person is permitted in the competition. Employees and their relatives of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents as well as all partners commissioned with the competition are excluded from participation.



blue Entertainment AG (blue Sport) reserves the right to exclude participants from the competition without giving reasons. The winners will be notified in writing or by telephone and agree to be mentioned by name in connection with the competition in publications, on the website and social channels of blue Sport (blue Entertainment AG) and on the blue News online platform.



By participating in the competition, participants agree that their personal data may be stored, processed and used for advertising and marketing purposes by blue Entertainment AG. blue Sport undertakes to treat the data obtained in connection with the implementation of the competition with care and to manage it in accordance with the statutory data protection regulations.



No correspondence will be entered into regarding the competition. Legal recourse is excluded. A cash payment or exchange of the competition prizes is not possible.