blue Sport is giving you a signed football shirt from Xherdan Shaqiri. This is how you can win the FCB star's championship jersey.

Redaktion blue Sport

The prize

We are giving you an original Xherdan Shaqiri jersey. Signed by the FCB superstar himself.

All you have to do is fill out the following form by the closing date (Monday, May 26, 12 noon).

Further information on the conditions of participation can be found at the end of this article.

Take part now

The conditions of participation

The closing date for entries is Monday, May 26, 2025, 12 p.m. The winner will be notified personally.

Participation in the competition is free of charge and without obligation to purchase. The competition is open to natural persons resident in Switzerland who have reached the age of 18.



Only one entry per person is permitted in the competition. Employees and their relatives of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents as well as all partners commissioned with the competition are excluded from participation.



blue Entertainment AG reserves the right to exclude participants from the competition without giving reasons. The winners will be notified in writing or by telephone and agree to be mentioned by name in connection with the competition in publications, on the website and social channels of blue Sport (blue Entertainment AG) and on the blue News online platform.



By entering the competition, participants agree that their personal data may be stored, processed and used for advertising and marketing purposes by blue Entertainment AG. blue Sport undertakes to treat the data obtained in connection with the implementation of the competition with care and to manage it in accordance with the statutory data protection provisions.



No correspondence will be entered into about the competition. Legal recourse is excluded. A cash payment or exchange of the competition prize is not possible.