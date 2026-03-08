Experience the final of the Champions League live. blue Sport and fussballreisen.com are sending you to Budapest for the UEFA Champions League final on May 30, 2026.

The prize

blue Sport and fussballreisen.com are giving awaytwo premium tickets (1st category seats) for the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Budapest. The prize includes: Flights for two people (return) from Zurich to Budapest and two nights in a double room (incl. breakfast) at the 4-star K+K Hotel Opera Budapest. The outward journey takes place on Friday, May 29, 2026, the return journey on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Compact The prize: 2 premium tickets (1st category) for the UEFA Champions League final on May 30, 2026 in Budapest,

2 nights in a double room (incl. breakfast) at the 4-star K+K Hotel Opera Budapest.

Flight (return) for two people from Zurich to Budapest.

The closing date for entries is Sunday, April 26, 2026, 23:59. The winner will be notified personally.

The flights and hotel accommodation are sponsored by fussballreisen.com. The match tickets are provided by blue Sport.

The conditions of participation are accepted by submitting the following form in accordance with the competition announcement (below). Show more

General conditions of participation

The closing date for entries is Sunday, April 26, 2026, 23:59.

The winner will be notified personally.

Participation in the competition is free of charge and without obligation to purchase. The competition is open to natural persons resident in Switzerland who have reached the age of 18.

Only one entry per person is permitted in the competition. Employees and their relatives of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents as well as all partners commissioned with the competition are excluded from participation.

blue Entertainment AG reserves the right to exclude participants from the competition without giving reasons. The winners will be notified in writing or by telephone and agree to be mentioned by name in connection with the competition in publications, on the website and social channels of blue Sport (blue Entertainment AG) and on the blue News online platform.

By participating in the competition, participants agree that their personal data may be stored, processed and used for advertising and marketing purposes by blue Entertainment AG and fussballreisen.com. blue Sport and fussballreisen.com undertake to treat the data obtained in connection with the implementation of the competition with care and to manage it in accordance with the statutory data protection provisions.

No correspondence will be entered into about the competition. Legal recourse is excluded. A cash payment or exchange of the competition prizes is not possible. Flights and hotel accommodation are sponsored by fussballreisen.com, match tickets are provided by blue Sport.