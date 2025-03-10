Experience the final of the Champions League live. blue Sport and fussballreisen.com will send you to Munich for the UEFA Champions League final on May 31, 2025.

The prize

blue Sport and fussballreisen.com are giving awaytwo premium tickets (1st category seats) for the UEFA Champions League final in Munich on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The prize includes: Train journey for two people (outward and return journey) from Zurich to Munich and two nights' accommodation in a double room (incl. breakfast) at the 4-star Hotel Europa München. The outward journey will take place on Friday, May 30, 2025, the return journey on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Compact The prize: 2 premium tickets (1st category) for the UEFA Champions League final on May 31, 2025 in Munich,

2 nights in a double room (incl. breakfast) at the 4-star Hotel Europa München

Train journey (return) for two people from Zurich to Munich.

The closing date for entries is Sunday, May 4, 2025, 11:59 pm. The winner will be notified personally.

The train journey and hotel accommodation are sponsored by fussballreisen.com. The match tickets are provided by blue Sport.

The conditions of participation are accepted by submitting the following form in accordance with the competition announcement (below). Show more

General conditions of participation

The closing date for entries is Sunday, May 4, 2025, 23:59.

The winner will be notified personally.

Participation in the competition is free of charge and without obligation to purchase. The competition is open to natural persons resident in Switzerland who have reached the age of 18.



Only one entry per person is permitted in the competition. Employees and their relatives of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents as well as all partners commissioned with the competition are excluded from participation.



blue Entertainment AG reserves the right to exclude participants from the competition without giving reasons. The winners will be notified in writing or by telephone and agree to be mentioned by name in connection with the competition in publications, on the website and social channels of blue Sport (blue Entertainment AG) and on the blue News online platform.



By entering the competition, participants agree that their personal data may be stored, processed and used for advertising and marketing purposes by blue Entertainment AG and fussballreisen.com. blue Sport and fussballreisen.com undertake to treat the data obtained in connection with the implementation of the competition with care and to manage it in accordance with the statutory data protection provisions.



No correspondence will be entered into about the competition. Legal recourse is excluded. A cash payment or exchange of the competition prizes is not possible. The train travel and hotel accommodation are provided by fussballreisen.com, the match tickets by blue Sport.