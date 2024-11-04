The Bernese Young Boys on their European journey in the premier class: blue Sport and fussballreisen.com send you to Glasgow to the legendary Celtic Park for YB's seventh match in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League on January 22, 2025.

René Weder

The prize

blue Sport and fussballreisen.com are giving awaytwo premium tickets for YB's seventh match in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League at Celtic Glasgow on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in Glasgow.



The price includes: Two scheduled flights from/to Zurich to Glasgow and two nights' accommodation at the Maldron Hotel Glasgow City **** (double room incl. breakfast). The outward journey takes place on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, the return journey on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Participate here

The closing date for entries is Sunday, December 15, 2024, 11:59 pm. The winners will be notified personally.

The conditions of participation are accepted by submitting the form in accordance with the competition announcement (below).

Flights and hotel accommodation are sponsored by fussballreisen.com. The match tickets are provided by blue Sport. Show more

General conditions of participation

Participation in the competition is free of charge and without obligation to purchase. The competition is open to natural persons resident in Switzerland who have reached the age of 18.



Only one entry per person is permitted in the competition. Employees and their relatives of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents as well as all partners commissioned with the competition are excluded from participation.



blue Entertainment AG reserves the right to exclude participants from the competition without giving reasons. The winners will be notified in writing or by telephone and agree to be mentioned by name in connection with the competition in publications, on the website and social channels of blue Sport (blue Entertainment AG) and on the blue News online platform.



By participating in the competition, participants agree that their personal data may be stored, processed and used for advertising and marketing purposes by blue Entertainment AG and fussballreisen.com. blue Sport and fussballreisen.com undertake to treat the data obtained in connection with the implementation of the competition with care and to manage it in accordance with the statutory data protection provisions.



No correspondence will be entered into about the competition. Legal recourse is excluded. A cash payment or exchange of the competition prizes is not possible. Flights and hotel accommodation are provided by fussballreisen.com, match tickets by blue Sport.