Basel welcomes YB on August 6 - with a bit of luck, you can enjoy the match as a VIP. Picture: Keystone

Starting signal for the new Super League season: We are giving away 2 VIP tickets for the smash hit FC Basel 1893 vs. BSC Young Boys on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Take part now and, with a little luck, win!

René Weder

The prize

blue Sport is giving away two VIP tickets for the early top match of the fourth matchday in the Brack Super League between Basel and YB on Wednesday evening, August 6, 2025 (kick-off 8:30 pm).

Take part here

Anrede* – Keine – Herr Frau Keine Angabe Vorname* Nachname* E-Mail-Adresse* Mobiltelefon* Geb.-Datum* Mit dem Absenden des Formulars stimmst du den Teilnahmebedingungen zu.

Compact blue Sport is giving away 2 VIP tickets for the Super League match of the 4th round between Basel and YB on August 6, 2025 at St.Jakob-Park.

The prize includes two first-class seats in the main stand, including food and refreshments before, during and after the match. Travel to and from the match is not included.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, July 30, 2025, 11:59 pm . The winners will be notified personally.

The conditions of participation are accepted by submitting the form in accordance with the competition announcement (below). Show more

General conditions of participation

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, July 30, 2025, 23:59.The winners will be notified personally.

Participation in the competition is free of charge and without obligation to purchase. The competition is open to natural persons resident in Switzerland who have reached the age of 18.



Only one entry per person is permitted in the competition. Employees and their relatives of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents as well as all partners commissioned with the competition are excluded from participation.



blue Entertainment AG (blue Sport) reserves the right to exclude participants from the competition without giving reasons. The winners will be notified in writing or by telephone and agree to be mentioned by name in connection with the competition in publications, on the website and social channels of blue Sport (blue Entertainment AG) and on the blue News online platform.



By entering the competition, participants agree that their personal data may be stored, processed and used for advertising and marketing purposes by blue Entertainment AG. blue Sport undertakes to treat the data obtained in connection with the implementation of the competition with care and to manage it in accordance with the statutory data protection regulations.



No correspondence will be entered into about the competition. Legal recourse is excluded. A cash payment or exchange of the competition prizes is not possible.