For all lovers of top Spanish football: blue Sport and Alfa Romeo Switzerland are sending you to Madrid to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu for the prestigious LALIGA city derby between Real and Atlético on February 9, 2025.

The prize

blue Sport and Alfa Romeo Switzerland are giving awaytwo VIP tickets for the Derbi madrileño in the LALIGA (matchday 23) on February 9, 2025, at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. The prize includes: Exclusive catering in the hospitality area, flight to Madrid and an overnight stay in a 4-star hotel.

Compact The prize: 2 VIP tickets for the Madrid city derby in the LALIGA between Real and Atlético on February 9, 2025 (match date not yet known), in Madrid.

Exclusive catering in the off-site hospitality area

1 overnight stay for 2 people in a 4-star hotel (double room incl. breakfast) and 2 scheduled flights from/to Zurich to Madrid (other departure airports possible on request).

In addition, an Alfa Romeo Junior will be provided for the journey to and from the airport.

The closing date for entries is Sunday, January 26, 2025, 11:59 pm. The winners will be notified personally.

The conditions of participation are accepted by submitting the form in accordance with the competition announcement (below).

Flight, hotel and the Alfa Romeo Junior are provided by Alfa Romeo Switzerland, the VIP tickets are sponsored by fussballreisen.com. Show more

General conditions of participation

Participation in the competition is free of charge and without obligation to purchase. Natural persons resident in Switzerland who have reached the age of 18 are eligible to participate. In addition, the person taking part and/or the accompanying person must hold a valid category B driving license.



Only one entry per person is permitted in the competition. Employees and their relatives of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents as well as all partners commissioned with the competition are excluded from participation.



blue Entertainment AG (blue Sport) reserves the right to exclude participants from the competition without giving reasons. The winners will be notified in writing or by telephone and agree to be mentioned by name in connection with the competition in publications, on the website and social channels of blue Sport (blue Entertainment AG) and on the blue News online platform.



By participating in the competition, participants agree that their personal data may be stored, processed and used for advertising and marketing purposes by blue Entertainment AG and Alfa Romeo Switzerland. blue Sport and Alfa Romeo Switzerland undertake to treat the data obtained in connection with the implementation of the competition with care and to manage it in accordance with the statutory data protection regulations.



No correspondence will be entered into about the competition. Legal recourse is excluded. A cash payment or exchange of the competition prizes is not possible. Flight and hotel are provided by Alfa Romeo Switzerland, the VIP tickets are sponsored by fussballreisen.com.

General travel conditions Participants must be at least 18 years old.

Participants and/or the accompanying person must be in possession of a valid driver's license (category B).

Participants must have valid travel documents.

Participants must check the travel dates before registering and guarantee that they will be able to travel on the dates stated. Show more

