Super League Winterthur vs. St.Gallen canceled at short notice

Patrick Lämmle

17.1.2026

blue Sport

The referee has decided that the pitch on the Schützenwiese in Winterthur is unplayable due to frozen ground.

17.01.2026, 14:59

17.01.2026, 15:00

The match of the 20th round of the Super League between FC Winterthur and FC St.Gallen, originally scheduled for this Saturday at 18:00, has been postponed.

The reason for the postponement is that the partially frozen pitch has been deemed unplayable. "

"In order not to jeopardize the health of the players, the match will be postponed. The tickets remain valid, the new date will be determined later," writes FC Winterthur.