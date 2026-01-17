blue Sport

The referee has decided that the pitch on the Schützenwiese in Winterthur is unplayable due to frozen ground.

Patrick Lämmle

The match of the 20th round of the Super League between FC Winterthur and FC St.Gallen, originally scheduled for this Saturday at 18:00, has been postponed.

The reason for the postponement is that the partially frozen pitch has been deemed unplayable. "

"In order not to jeopardize the health of the players, the match will be postponed. The tickets remain valid, the new date will be determined later," writes FC Winterthur.