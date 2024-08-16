Winterthur players celebrate after the Cup match against Wettswil-Bonstetten. KEYSTONE

The 100th Swiss Cup begins without any major surprises. As in the previous year, Winterthur narrowly won against first-division side Wettswil-Bonstetten (2:1), while Yverdon had no trouble against second-division side Dardania Lausanne (3:0) despite being short-handed for a long time.

In 2023, the team from Winterthur secured their progress at the Moos sports complex in Wettswil with two goals after the 87th minute. This time, an own goal and a dream debut from 20-year-old Elias Maluvunu helped them to victory against the Säuliämter, who were newly coached by Stephan Lichtsteiner.

In front of a good 1,500 spectators, Wettswil midfielder Nicolas Stettler deflected a Luca Zuffi corner into his own goal in the 50th minute, which goalkeeper Luca Thaler was unable to keep out. 23 minutes later, former YB junior Maluvunu made his first competitive appearance for Winterthur with a spectacular shot from distance to make it 2-1.

The hosts' equalizer from the penalty spot by captain Flavio Peter lasted just three minutes, and Peter was also lucky that Winterthur goalkeeper Stefanos Kapinos saved his penalty, which was not very sharp, but then allowed the ball to pass under his body.

Wettswil-Bonstetten thus failed to reach the first main round of the Swiss Cup for the seventh time at the eighth attempt. The club has been defeated five times by an opponent from the Super League. Thun, the best result so far in 2016, was also too big a team to handle in the round of 16.

Yverdon, Wil and Bellinzona also progress

Yverdon were decimated early on at Dardania Lausanne in Chavannes in the 26th minute when William Le Pogam was sent off, but nevertheless held their own thereafter. Jessé Hautier and Boris Cespedes with a double strike within two minutes (50th/52nd) and Kevin Carlos (72nd), who was courted by FC Basel and Young Boys, scored the goals in the second half.

In two other games on Friday evening, Challenge League clubs Wil (3:1 against first division side Taverne) and Bellinzona (2:1 against Kriens from the Promotion League) also beat lower-ranked opponents.

