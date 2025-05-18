In the end, Winterthur manages a 2-2 draw against Yverdon in extremis and stays ahead of the Romands in the relegation battle. But the team from the Eulach can thank the referee and VAR. Two controversial penalty decisions went in their favor.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Yverdon went into the break with a 2:1 lead, Winterthur started the second half bravely, got into the game better and pressed for the equalizer.

The team from Eulach was awarded two highly controversial penalties: On the first, Buess is denied by Bernardoni, who makes a brilliant save.

But the home team persisted. In stoppage time, Sven Wolfensberger awarded another dubious penalty - this time Frei converted with ice-cold precision. Good luck to FCW, who cannot complain about a lack of refereeing luck.

Meanwhile, the referee leaves a potentially punishable boarding by Bernardoni unpunished - despite VAR intervention. Show more

Penalty scene 1

After a corner from Frei, FCW joker Christian gets between Yverdon goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni and the ball. The goalkeeper makes minimal contact with the striker, the Senegalese immediately takes off and rolls on the ground. Referee Sven Wolfensberger judges the scene in the 77th minute as a penalty - the VAR does not intervene, which also surprises blue Sport co-commentator Dani Gygax. Rolf Fringer states in the studio: "No foul for a penalty." For referee expert Bruno Grossen, too, it is "too little".

Penalty scene 2

Sinner Bernardoni then saves the penalty from Roman Buess. Shortly afterwards, Wolfensberger watches a scene directly after the penalty kick again on the monitor. The images show that Bernardoni is too late for a high ball and hits Buess square in the face. Although the VAR has intervened - which, by definition, he is only allowed to do in the case of clear and obvious mistakes - Wolfensberger denies the home team the penalty that was justified here. Gygax is also surprised again and says: "I don't understand that now." "For me, it's a penalty," says Grossen.

Penalty scene 3

The neutral spectator can dismiss the two judgments as equalizing justice. But Wolfensberger makes another appearance in the 94th minute. The referee sees a foul by Christian Marques on Roman Buess at a corner, who goes to ground in a duel with his opponent. According to the pictures, it was probably Buess who trapped Marques' arm. "Buess does it cleverly," says Fringer, praising the FCW attacker in particular. "The referee only sees him being held and falling over." As the VAR remained silent, Fabian Frei was allowed to take the penalty kick - and he scored.

In short: Wolfensberger, who has whistled nine penalties in 18 Super League games this season - more than any other referee - made several critical decisions at the Schützenwiese today, which ultimately benefited the home team.

The anger in the Yverdon camp is correspondingly huge. "If the referee wants Winterthur to win, he should tell us," said captain William Le Pogam. And playmaker Antonio Marchesano called the last penalty a "huge impertinence."