FC Winterthur failed to let a few rays of light shine through in the basement. The game against Yverdon was lost. With the sending off in the 66th minute, FCW made life difficult for itself.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Uli Forte describes the red card to Tobias Schättin in the 66th minute as a "problem". It changed the game. FCW failed to hold on for a draw against Yverdon and lost 2-1 in the last second.

Meanwhile, Rolf Fringer described the sending off as "unnecessarily stupid", especially as Schättin committed the foul deep in the opponent's half.

Winterthur remain without points in Yverdon, but do not want to concede defeat in the relegation battle just yet. Luca Zuffi and Forte are convinced: nothing is over yet. Show more

FC Winterthur suffered a bitter setback in the relegation battle. The bottom team lost to Yverdon at the very last second and returned to the Eulach city without any points.

Tobias Schättin played a major part in Winterthur's defeat when he knocked over opponent Anthony Sauthier and was sent off after VAR intervention in the 66th minute.

FCW just about managed to hold on to the 1-1 draw while short-handed, but only by a hair. "The Sunday shot on a Saturday evening, that's the problem," said Uli Forte about Moussa Baradji's decisive goal. Another problem: the red card. After that, Yverdon would have had total possession of the ball, says Forte.

After Forte recently voiced harsh criticism of the referees and the league suspended him for two games as a result, he is keeping a low profile in the penalty discussion. "I don't think you have to give a red card in a game like that. But I'm tired of commenting on it."

Fringer criticizes Schättin for his tackle and says: "It will be tough for Winterthur"

For the experts in the blue Sport Studio, however, the case is clear: Schättin should be sent off. Rolf Fringer calls it a foul that was "so unnecessarily stupid". Schättin fouled his opponent well inside the opponent's half. "A red card like that simply shouldn't happen in such a big game. He was extremely detrimental to the team." Winterthur's gap to Yverdon grows from five to eight points. "It's going to be tough for Winterthur," says Fringer about the relegation battle.

The words of Luca Zuffi and Forte are much more positive. Zuffi, whose snotty penalty to make it 1:1 ultimately brought no points, said: "Everything is still possible."

Coach Forte would probably agree. "Nothing is over yet," said the 50-year-old. There are still plenty of points up for grabs, even if he would have much preferred a point today. And it almost worked out with the draw, but only almost.

