Winterthur and Aarau got off to a rough start in the Challenge League. Relegated Winterthur managed a 2-2 draw at home against Yverdon, while promotion contender Aarau lost 0-3 at Etoile Carouge.

In the 87th minute, in front of a packed crowd at the Schützenwiese Stadium, Emilio Kehrer scored the equalizer for Winterthur off an assist from Alexandre Jankewitz. Early in the second half, Yannis Odin—at 17, the youngest player on the field—had put the home team ahead in his professional debut. However, with two goals in seven minutes, Mahamadou Kanouté and Helios Sessolo turned the game around for Yverdon—which is also eyeing promotion—as the final 20 minutes began.

Winterthur took the field without Antonio Marchesano, who was sitting in the stands. Nishan Burkart was also missing from the lineup of the Super League relegation team.

In Carouge, Aarau conceded three goals in the second half after a quiet first 45 minutes. A strong start to the season similar to last season—when Coach Brunello Iacopetta’s team opened with eight wins—is now out of the question after just the first round.

02:12

Kriens made its return with a narrow away loss in the Challenge League. The newly promoted team lost 2–3 to Neuchâtel Xamax. Elio Rufener scored twice, but his goals were only enough to narrow the deficit. Liridon Mulaj, Badara Diomandé, and Modibo Camara scored for Xamax in the first half.

02:21

The St. Gallen derby between Rapperswil-Jona and Wil ended with a 5-4 victory for Wil. Although the visitors fell behind twice in the first quarter-hour and were playing shorthanded starting at the 55-minute mark, they had turned the game around with three goals by halftime and scored a fourth goal even before Yannick Schmid was sent off. It wasn’t until the final ten minutes that Rapperswil-Jona—without new signing Raul Bobadilla, who had been substituted after an hour—managed to close the gap once more from 2–5 to 4–5.

02:34

Including the two goals scored by Lausanne-Ouchy in their 2-0 home win against Stade Nyonnais, a total of 23 goals were scored in the first round of the Challenge League—nearly five per match.

01:45

Short Telegrams

Winterthur - Yverdon 2:2 (0:0).

SR Turkes.

Tore: 48. Odin 1:0. 71. Kanouté 1:1. 78. Sessolo 1:2. 87. Kehrer 2:2.

Etoile Carouge - Aarau 3:0 (0:0).

855 spectators. - Referee: Qovanaj.

Goals: 52. Camara 1:0. 67. Correia 2:0. 78. Guzzo (own goal) 3:0.

Rapperswil-Jona - Wil 4:5 (2:3)

1,346 spectators. - Referee: Drmic.

Goals: 3. Bakayoko 1:0. 5. Rupp 1:1. 12. Schmid (own goal) 2:1. 14. Keita 2:2. 40. Jacovic 2:3. 52. Rexhaj 2:4. 79. Staubli 2–5. 81. Pousa 3–5. 84. Charveys 4–5.

Notes: 55. Red card for Schmid (Wil/emergency tackle).

Neuchâtel Xamax - Kriens 3:2 (3:1)

2,794 spectators. - Referee: Berchier.

Goals: 2' Mulaj 1:0. 16' Diomandé 2:0. 38' Rufener 2:1. 45' Camara 3:1. 64' Rufener 3:2.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Stade Nyonnais 2:0 (1:0).

782 Zuschauer. - SR Odiet.

Tore: 24. Bouchlarhem 1:0. 77. Bah (Penalty) 2:0.