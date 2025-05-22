Yverdon relegated. A 3:2 win against FC Zurich is of no use to the French-speaking side, as GC and Winterthur also won their games. Grasshoppers have to play in the barrage against Aarau. Winterthur is saved.

Syl Battistuzzi

Yverdon Sport are relegated to the Challenge League. Despite a 3:2 win against FC Zurich on the final matchday of the Super League, the Vaud side cannot escape the bottom of the table.

It could have been a late celebration for Yverdon Sport. FC Zurich, who the Vaud side faced on the 38th and final matchday of the Super League season, used their trip to Lake Neuchâtel to try out a few things. Among other things, coach Ricardo Moniz allowed 16-year-old Norbu Lhakpa to make his debut in Switzerland's top flight in a match that had no sporting significance for Zurich.

The stakes were much higher for Yverdon. And when Christian Marques, William Le Pogam and Hugo Komano put Paolo Tramezzani's team 3:0 ahead after just under an hour, some in the crowd began to believe that the team would be able to save itself at the last minute.

But the competition did not play ball. Grasshoppers won 2-0 against St. Gallen, and Winterthur beat Sion by the same score. So while FCW made their miraculous rescue perfect thanks to 27 points in the second half of the season under Uli Forte, GC will have to defend their place in the Super League in the barrage for the second time in a row.

Last year, the record champions came out on top against this year's promoted side Thun; this time, FC Aarau will attempt to shoot GC into the second tier. The first leg, which will be played in a stadium yet to be determined as the Letzigrund is occupied, will take place on Tuesday. The all-important second leg will follow on Friday at Aarau's Brügglifeld.

Meanwhile, an inglorious series continues for Yverdon Sport, which is supported by investors from the USA. The Vaud club has never been able to stay in the top division for more than three seasons. This time, too, the third season is turning out to be a damned one.

