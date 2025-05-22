Yverdon relegated. A 3:2 win against FC Zurich is of no use to the French-speaking side, as GC and Winterthur also won their games. Grasshoppers have to play in the barrage against Aarau. Winterthur is saved.
Yverdon Sport are relegated to the Challenge League. Despite a 3:2 win against FC Zurich on the final matchday of the Super League, the Vaud side cannot escape the bottom of the table.
It could have been a late celebration for Yverdon Sport. FC Zurich, who the Vaud side faced on the 38th and final matchday of the Super League season, used their trip to Lake Neuchâtel to try out a few things. Among other things, coach Ricardo Moniz allowed 16-year-old Norbu Lhakpa to make his debut in Switzerland's top flight in a match that had no sporting significance for Zurich.
The stakes were much higher for Yverdon. And when Christian Marques, William Le Pogam and Hugo Komano put Paolo Tramezzani's team 3:0 ahead after just under an hour, some in the crowd began to believe that the team would be able to save itself at the last minute.
But the competition did not play ball. Grasshoppers won 2-0 against St. Gallen, and Winterthur beat Sion by the same score. So while FCW made their miraculous rescue perfect thanks to 27 points in the second half of the season under Uli Forte, GC will have to defend their place in the Super League in the barrage for the second time in a row.
Last year, the record champions came out on top against this year's promoted side Thun; this time, FC Aarau will attempt to shoot GC into the second tier. The first leg, which will be played in a stadium yet to be determined as the Letzigrund is occupied, will take place on Tuesday. The all-important second leg will follow on Friday at Aarau's Brügglifeld.
Meanwhile, an inglorious series continues for Yverdon Sport, which is supported by investors from the USA. The Vaud club has never been able to stay in the top division for more than three seasons. This time, too, the third season is turning out to be a damned one.
Yverdon - FCZ 3:2*
91st minute: Reverson with the 2:3
Yverdon - FCZ 3:1*
85th minute: Reverson with the first FCZ goal
Winterthur - Sion 2:0*
83rd minute: Di Giusto makes a spectacular run in front of goal and just misses the 3:0
GC - St.Gallen 2:0*
82nd minute: Vallci sent off
GC - St.Gallen 2:0*
69th minute: Lee heads in the second goal for GC
GC - St.Gallen 1:0*
67th minute: Csoboth narrowly misses the 1:1
GC - St.Gallen 1:0*
66th minute: Muci with a great shot from a turn
Yverdon - FCZ 3:0*
58th minute: Komano increases to 3:0
GC - St.Gallen 1:0*
58th minute: Paskotsi misses the 2:0
Yverdon - FCZ 2:0*
54th minute: Le Pogam doubles for Yverdon
Yverdon - FCZ 1:0*
45th minute: Conceição fails to beat Bernardoni
Yverdon - FCZ 1:0*
44. minute: Marques puts Yverdon in front
Winterthur - Sion 2:0*
44th minute: Kololli with the first big Sion exclamation mark
GC - St.Gallen 1:0*
42nd minute: Top chance for Vandermersch
Winterthur - Sion 2:0*
40th minute: A willful goal - Gomis scores a brace for Winti
-
23rd minute: Gomis catches Fayulu from distance
GC - St.Gallen 1:0*
12th minute: Muci puts GC in front with a hooked goal
Yverdon - FCZ 0:0*
11th minute: Bernardoni saves against Emmanuel
GC - St.Gallen 0:0*
10th minute: Lee's header just misses the goal
Winterthur - Sion 0:0*
3rd minute: Winti presses - Gomis tests Sion keeper Fayulu for the first time
Pure excitement in the relegation battle
The relegation battle in the Super League could hardly be more exciting. Third-last Winterthur are one point ahead of Grasshopper Club Zürich and Yverdon ahead of the final round on Thursday. GC has the clearly better goal difference than the Vaud team. It is therefore completely open who will save themselves, who will have to go into the barrage against Aarau and who will be relegated. All three teams play at home from 20:30: Winterthur host Sion, GC play St. Gallen and Yverdon, who are without a win in nine games, face FC Zurich.
The current table
0.
