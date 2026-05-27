Antonio Marchesano returns to FCW, Screenshot FC Winterthur

FC Winterthur has signed midfielder Antonio Marchesano. The 35-year-old from Ticino has signed a contract for one season and should help the club to regain promotion.

Syl Battistuzzi

Antonio Marchesano is no stranger to the Schützenwiese: Winterthur was his third stop in professional football. He joined as a young player from AC Bellinzona in 2013 and played two seasons with FCW before moving to league rivals Biel. In 2016, he joined FC Zurich, where the creative player played for nine years. He spent the last season and a half at Yverdon, where he was a regular and captain in the Super and Challenge Leagues.

With 514 appearances, 124 goals and 89 assists in the top leagues, in the cup and at European level, Marchesano is one of the most experienced active players in Switzerland.

"We are very happy about Antonio's return; with his personality and experience, he will be a central figure in our game," says Head of Sport Oliver Kaiser.