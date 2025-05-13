Uli Forte's instructions are now having an effect at FC Winterthur Keystone

For the first time since last August, Winterthur will not start a Super League round in last or penultimate place. It could increase its cushion with a win at FCZ on Tuesday. blue Sport will broadcast the game live on Tuesday evening, kick-off is at 8.30 pm.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Late, but not too late as things stand, the change of coach at FC Winterthur is bearing fruit. Uli Forte, who replaced the hapless Ognjen Zaric on Christmas Eve, collected just seven points with his new club in the first eleven rounds and six weeks ago was in last place, seven points behind Grasshoppers and twelve behind Yverdon.

Now, ahead of the 36th round, there is much to suggest that FC Winterthur will stay up. With five wins and a draw recently, the club has moved past GC and Yverdon in the table. The defense, still statistically the worst in the Super League, only conceded two goals during the winning streak. The team's form speaks for itself in the relegation battle: FCW is the clear favorite to avoid relegation.

Solidarity and hard work, says Matteo Di Giusto, one of the scorers in the 4:1 win at St. Gallen at the weekend, as the recipe for success. However, Winterthur's top scorer warns: "It's not over yet. A lot can still happen." A fifth win in a row would be all the more important: a win against FCZ would put them at least four points clear of the bottom club in the table with two rounds to go. GC and Yverdon play each other on Wednesday evening.

Sion and St. Gallen face each other in the second match on Tuesday. The Valaisans are not yet saved, but are on the right track. For the eastern Swiss, it's all about making amends for the weekend's humiliation and possibly securing their first away win in over three months.