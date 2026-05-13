With two goals, Pajtim Kasami puts FC Winterthur on the road to victory in the relegation clash against GC. But that's not enough. After a spectacular comeback, it is the Hoppers who save themselves in the barrage. Quotes from the game.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Winterthur let a 2:0 lead slip in the all-important duel against GC and lost 2:3.

This means that the team from the Eulach region has been relegated to the Challenge League. After the game, the disappointment at FCW is correspondingly great.

Pajtim Kasami tearfully thanks the fans and says: "It hurts a lot. I'm sure it will stay in my head for a long time."

On the other side, there was great joy at avoiding direct relegation.

GC coach Peter Zeidler reveals in an interview with blue Sport that he even dropped his contact lens while celebrating. Show more

"I am sad. I'm at a loss for words," said a visibly distraught Pajtim Kasami in an interview with blue Sport after the bitter 3:2 defeat against GC. The scorer of two goals gave his team a 2-0 lead before the break, briefly rekindling Winterthur's hopes of making the barrage.

However, GC then scored three times in the second half to send FCW into the Challenge League. "I don't know the last time I was able to experience a match like that and we let the game slip out of our hands like that," said Kasami in disbelief. "It hurts a lot. We had great fans here today, it was like a home game. That makes me even sadder that we didn't take the result home with us. That will certainly stay in my head for a long time."

Winti coach Patrick Rahmen was also bitterly disappointed: "We invested everything once again. We really wanted to win today and actually had all the advantages on our side. A penalty then threw us completely out of order. That's the way it is now."

He said it was difficult to find the right words to say to the team. "The disappointment is just extremely huge," says Rahmen - and continues: "We have incredible support from the fans and the whole community. We really wanted to stay in the Super League. And when you see how many of us were here again today and how full the Schützi always is, then I think we'll be missed too."

Zeidler cheers at the expense of the contact lens

On the other side, the joy after the 3:2 comeback victory is correspondingly great. "The others attacked me so hard while I was celebrating that a contact lens fell out," laughs GC coach Peter Zeidler in an interview with blue Sport.

"Of course we needed luck. From 0:2 it was a dance on the razor's edge, it could have been 0:3 and then it would have been over," said Zeidler. "But we showed character and after that the momentum was clearly in our favor. Compliments to the team. They run and fight for their colleagues, that's how I've got to know them, I like that."

The 63-year-old now wants to focus immediately on the barrage. "Now we have to recover well and then we'll see how we tackle the two games. I'm already fully in barrage mode. Whether it's against Aarau or Vaduz. They're both good and then we need a good performance, similar to today."