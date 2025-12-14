FC Winterthur come from 2-2 down late on at FC Zurich. Supplementary player Roman Buess, of all people, is responsible for the points. His coach does not hold back with his praise after the game.

Andreas Lunghi

The 88th minute is underway at the Letzigrund. Winterthur are 2:1 down against FCZ, their twelfth defeat of the season looming. Then Roman Buess, who has just been substituted, runs into the opposition penalty area and is held back by FCZ's Ilan Sauter - penalty.

The 33-year-old striker puts the ball down and secures a point for his team late on. It is not a matter of course that Buess keeps his cool in such a situation, as it is his first appearance in Zurich since the beginning of October.

"It's not easy when you can't play that often," said the 33-year-old in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle. "I'm just happy that I was able to help the team with the goal. It's undoubtedly very good for me personally - let's see what the next few weeks bring."

"Incredibly important personality"

Even if Buess is not more than a supplementary player this season, he is essential for FCW: "He is an incredibly important personality in our club," says Winti coach Patrick Rahmen on blue Sport.

He constantly supports the team and always gives his all. "Of course, I know that he's still there and it's clear that he's unhappy when he's not there or doesn't play."

Rahmen has given the new signings the opportunity to present themselves. He was not always satisfied with the effort they put in. Buess, on the other hand, is a player who always gives his all. "For what he's done in recent weeks and perhaps not got back, he showed everyone against FCZ that he's there - especially me."

