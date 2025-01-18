Even before the kick-off of the Swiss football year 2025, chaotic individuals cause red heads with an unnecessary and dangerous action. They shot fireworks into the crowd in Bern's Wankdorf.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rioters set off fireworks in the Wankdorf in Bern before the match between YB and Winterthur.

Some of the firecrackers explode in the stands.

blue Sport football expert Philipp Montandon sharply criticizes the action, saying: "I have zero understanding. That doesn't belong in a stadium." Show more

These are scenes that do not belong in a football stadium: Shortly before kick-off for the first Super League match of the year between Bern's Young Boys and Winterthur, chaotic fans set off numerous fireworks in the visitors' block.

These included projectiles that exploded uncontrollably on the pitch and in the stands, as can be seen on TV footage from blue Sport (see video above).

Winti coach Uli Forte is beside himself. With hand gestures, he tries to signal to the visiting fans to stop setting off the firecrackers immediately. After players and staff members intervene and run to the front of the block during a shrill whistling concert, the fireworks end.

blue co-commentator Philipp Montandon condemns the behavior: "I have zero understanding. I'm shocked, like everyone else in the stadium. Uli Forte's first action is to go to the fans and calm them down. That's not acceptable and simply doesn't belong in a stadium," said the blue football expert.

