FC Winterthur have already conceded 78 goals. Patrick Rahmen's team has yet to finish a game without conceding a goal. These are all figures that point to relegation. Nevertheless, goalkeeper Stefanos Kapino believes in keeping the team out of the relegation zone and wants to keep a clean sheet for the first time against Sion.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you With 78 goals conceded, FC Winterthur is the shooting gallery of the Super League.

No wonder FCW is threatened with relegation.

Goalie Stefanos Kapino nevertheless remains optimistic and hopes for a first game without conceding a goal against Sion. Show more

After FC Winterthur picked up an important point in the home game against Servette during the week, three more points are to follow when they visit Sion. One man who is once again likely to take center stage in this match is Winti goalie Stefanos Kapino.

The 31-year-old Greek is one of the few constants at the bottom of the table despite already conceding 78 goals. Who knows where Winti would be without him? The bottom team has yet to finish a game without conceding a goal, but Kapino remains optimistic and hopes to keep his side in the league and possibly win his first white vest in the game against Sion.