Warren Caddy scores the only goal of the game against Winterthur. Keystone

FC Winterthur is eliminated from the Swiss Cup in the round of 16. The bottom team in the Super League lost 1-0 at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, while GC made it through to the next round in Cham. Xamax also made it through to the quarter-finals.

Patrick Lämmle

Lausanne-Ouchy, a solid second division side, were too strong for Winterthur. The Vaud side, fifth in the Challenge League, scored after an hour through their top scorer Warren Caddy. The success was not stolen, there was no sign of a difference in class.

FCW, who won in Lucerne at the weekend, were unable to translate their success in the league into a dominant performance in the cup. The pressure phases of Patrick Rahmen's team were too rare. Francis Momoh came closest to equalizing with a shot off the post in the 72nd minute and Andrin Hunziker in stoppage time, free standing in front of an almost empty goal.

GC advance to the quarter-finals

A strong first quarter was enough for the Grasshoppers to win 2-1 away from home against Lugano conquerors Cham in front of over 3,700 spectators. The Zurich side scored twice against the surprise team from the Promotion League: in the 18th minute through Maximilian Ullmann from an almost impossible angle and three minutes later through Dirk Abels with a volley from the edge of the penalty area. Zug's goal with a penalty from Joël Ris in stoppage time came too late. For the first time in five years, the record winners are back in the Cup quarter-finals.

Xamax prevail against Nyon

Neuchâtel Xamax secured their first quarter-final appearance in 15 years against Challenge League rivals and FCZ conquerors Nyon. The Neuchâtel side won 4-2 on penalties after 90 and 120 minutes had ended 1-1.

Brief telegrams

Lausanne-Ouchy - Winterthur 1:0 (0:0)

SR Wolfensberger. - Goal: 60. Caddy 1:0.

Nyon - Neuchâtel Xamax (1:1, 0:0) n.V.; 2:4 i.P.

SR Blanco. - Goals: 83rd Deme 0:1. 88th Bega 1:1.

Cham - Grasshoppers 1:2 (0:2)

3724 spectators. - SR von Mandach. - Goals: 18 Ullmann 0:1. 21 Abels 0:2. 92 Ris (penalty) 1:2.

The Cup round of 16 at a glance