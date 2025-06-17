FC Zurich dismissed Ricardo Moniz at the end of May after a disappointing season. Moniz took over on an interim basis on April 22, 2024, after assistant coaches Murat Ural and Umberto Romano were dismissed. He was previously employed by FCZ as U21 coach. Just over a month later, after three wins in the first four games, Moniz was given a contract until 2026.

After a good start, the Dutchman was relegated with FCZ - ultimately only finishing 7th in the table. After the last game of the season, Moniz said: "Of course I'll be back, my contract runs for another year". The FCZ managers pulled the rip cord.

The polarizing Moniz has now found a new employer. He will become head coach of AS Trenčín. He has signed a three-year contract with the Slovakian club.

The 61-year-old has already worked at Trenčín once before. Under his management, AS Trenčín almost made it to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League seven years ago. He then left the club at his own request in November 2018.