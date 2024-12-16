Florian Wirtz has been the focus of top European clubs for years, but feels right at home in Leverkusen. Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen have probably pulled off a coup. According to a report, the German champions have extended the contract with their most coveted player ahead of schedule.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Florian Wirtz has been the focus of top European clubs for years. In all likelihood, there will be no transfer next summer either.

According to a media report, the 21-year-old has prematurely extended his contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2028. Show more

Florian Wirtz has extended his contract with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of schedule, according to a report in "Kicker ". The contract, which originally ran until 2027, has been extended by at least one year, the specialist magazine reports.

Wirtz joined the Rhineland rivals from FC Köln in January 2020 as a 16-year-old. The now 21-year-old became a world-class player at Bayer 04 and was German champion and DFB Cup winner last season. He has repeatedly been linked with FC Bayern Munich and other top European clubs.

Wirtz has played 123 Bundesliga games to date, scoring 31 goals. He has made 29 appearances for the German national team. He has scored six goals.