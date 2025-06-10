Florian Wirtz is about to move to Liverpool FC. Keystone

The biggest obstacle has probably been cleared. Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool FC are said to have agreed on a transfer for young star Florian Wirtz.

DPA dpa

The transfer of German international Florian Wirtz to Liverpool FC is apparently imminent. Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool FC are said to have agreed on a transfer for the young star. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, the transfer, including bonus payments, is expected to reach a sum of up to 150 million euros.

According to the report, Wirtz, who still has a contract at Leverkusen until 2027, will shortly complete his medical and then sign his contract at Anfield Road. The young star will thus become the most expensive transfer of a German footballer.

According to the latest media reports, Wirtz will become one of Liverpool's top earners. Coach Arne Slot's team is said to be paying the German an annual salary of around 20 million euros. National coach Julian Nagelsmann recently spoke of a "good move". "Because he can play in his position there. It's a great environment, a super club," said Nagelsmann.

🚨🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, HERE WE GO!



Liverpool verbally agree deal in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for package reaching €150m add-ons included.



Player side already agreed two weeks ago with move now imminent.



Wirtz set for medical and contract signing. pic.twitter.com/0j6Bh9qAQ3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2025

Bayern was once considered the favorite in the Wirtz poker

FC Bayern Munich were also keen to sign Wirtz. The Munich club was even considered the favorite to sign him for a long time, but then turned him down. Honorary President Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had repeatedly and emphatically expressed their wish that the club should do everything in its power to bring Wirtz to Munich.

Wirtz was to play together with Jamal Musiala at the German champions - just like in the national team. The two were to shape a new Bayern era. Wirtz's current market value is estimated at well over 100 million euros.

World class in Leverkusen

Wirtz moved from 1. FC Köln to their Rhineland rivals in January 2020 as a 16-year-old and made his debut in Germany's top flight at the age of 17. The attacking artist rose to become a world-class player at Bayer and became German champion and DFB Cup winner with the club in the 2023/24 season. He played a crucial role in this.

Wirtz has played 140 Bundesliga games to date, scoring 35 goals. He has made 31 appearances for the German national team. He has scored seven goals.