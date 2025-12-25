Not yet up to speed at Liverpool: Florian Wirtz Keystone

Florian Wirtz moved to Liverpool in the summer and is struggling to get going there. According to Thomas Müller, the ex-Leverkusen player might have been better off in Munich.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to Thomas Müller, Florian Wirtz would probably have been better off joining Bayern Munich from a sporting point of view. The young star took an international step with his move to Liverpool, Müller told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung": "At Bayern, he would definitely have had an easier time adapting to football, as he would have stayed in the same league."

Nevertheless, there is also the media attention as a German international in Munich, "which you have as a player when things aren't going well for you at FC Bayern", Müller emphasized: "You're in the meltdown every day."

Müller, who switched to the North American professional league MLS to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the summer and reached the final with the Canadian team, sees his move as absolutely right in hindsight. "I really enjoyed being part of this team (Bayern) and would have liked to stay in the spring. But from today's perspective, I can say that the adventure in Vancouver probably gave me more emotionally as a footballer than a first season with FC Bayern as a supplementary player."

Nothing was broken when he left Munich. "We parted on good terms," said Müller.