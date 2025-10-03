FC Basel before the match against VfB Stuttgart. IMAGO/Pressefoto Baumann

FC Basel ensured another magical night at St. Jakob-Park with a 2-0 win against Bundesliga side Stuttgart. The FCB players in the individual critique

Jan Arnet

6* Goal Marwin Hitz

Without doubt the man of the match. Outstanding how he saves Demirovic's penalty. He also made strong saves against the headers from Chema Andres and Hendriks. Shortly before the end, he made another absolutely outstanding save against Tiago Tomas. Hitz therefore earns himself a six with an asterisk today.

5.5 Defense Nicolas Vouilloz

An incredibly composed game from the right-back. Although Stuttgart put a lot of pressure on him, Vouilloz showed that he doesn't have to hide against the Bundesliga side either. Flawless and strong in tackles.

5 Defense Flavius Daniliuc

He's always on hand when he's needed. He often doesn't even have to get involved in tackles because he simply impresses with his strong positioning.

3.5 Defense Jonas Adjetey

Can put three crosses on the ceiling of St. Jakob-Park that this game will end without Basel conceding a goal. Gets a cross wrong, but is lucky that Demirovic heads over the goal from a free position. He is then too late against Tiago Tomas and concedes a penalty. In the final phase with a back pass straight from hell - Hitz saves with a monster save.

5 Defense Dominik Schmid

He is of course used to playing a more offensive role than he did against Stuttgart today. But even if the forward rushes tend to be lacking, the meters he reels off defensively are incredible.

4.5 Midfield Koba Koindredi

He had a tough time against Stuttgart's superior midfield. Some things work, but others don't. Has to make way for Andrej Bačanin after 71 minutes.

5 Midfield Leo Leroy

Like his midfield colleague Koindredi, he also has to reel off many meters without the ball. But he also had the odd good attacking move. A good dribble here, a good finish there.

5 Forward Jeremy Agbonifo

The 19-year-old whirls through the Stuttgart defense for an hour. Agbonifo has good speed and is quick, but is still a little too inconsistent in his finishing. He was unlucky when he only hit the post after 18 minutes. A refreshing performance and commendable how well he also works defensively.

6 Midfield Xherdan Shaqiri

He has a feeling in his foot that the other 21 players on the pitch can only dream of. Dream passes by the meter, if he gets the ball and some space, he knows what to do with it. The cherry on the cake of his top-class performance came shortly before the end when he put a chip over Nübel. Regardless of whether Broschinski was still on the ball, Shaqiri's genius was evident.

5 Midfield Philip Otele

Some good moves, especially in the first half. He set up Agbonifo's shot on the post and Shaqiri also had a dangerous finish through him. Otele himself is less of a goal threat today, but he doesn't have to be. He is off after 71 minutes.

5 Storm Albian Ajeti

He shows all his qualities after just three minutes when he scores the opening goal for Basel. He uses his body fantastically against Hendriks and gets himself into a good finishing position. He then keeps his cool in front of goal and tunnels Nübel. Misses the 2:0 shortly before the break. Replaced by Broschinski after 71 minutes.

Substitute players

Midfield Ibrahim Salah

Came on for Agbonifo in the 61st minute. Too short an appearance to rate.

Forward Moritz Broschinski

Came on for Ajeti after 71 minutes. Too short an appearance to rate.

Midfield Andrej Bačanin

Came on after 71 minutes for Koindredi. Too short an appearance to rate.

Midfield Marin Šotiček

Came on for Otele after 71 minutes. Too short an appearance to rate.

