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FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 With a sextet from the Bundesliga

SDA

11.5.2026 - 20:11

Bosnia and Herzegovina about to take part in the World Cup for the second time
Bosnia and Herzegovina about to take part in the World Cup for the second time
Keystone

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland's opponents in Group B, are the first of the 48 teams to announce their squad for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Keystone-SDA

11.05.2026, 20:11

National coach Sergej Barbarez (54), a former Bundesliga player, has also named Armin Gigovic from Young Boys, Ermin Demirovic (ex-St. Gallen) and Haris Tabakovic, who grew up in Switzerland, in his 26-man squad. The 40-year-old striker Edin Dzeko (Schalke 04) leads the squad. He is part of the sextet currently playing in Germany (Dzeko, Katic, Burnic, Vasilj, Demirovic, Tabakovic).

Bosnia and Herzegovina are playing in their second World Cup. They enter the tournament on June 12 against hosts Canada. The Bosnians will play their second World Cup match against Switzerland on June 18.

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