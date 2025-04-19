Benjamin Pavard talks about the great joy after his goal for Inter Milan against former club FC Bayern. He rejects disrespect - also with a view to a German football legend.

DPA dpa

Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard has explained his goal celebration in the Champions League quarter-final against his former club FC Bayern Munich. "It was never about being disrespectful to the FC Bayern fans," the French international wrote on Instagram.

Rather, the jubilation over his header to make it 2-1 at the interval "simply reflected the joy of a child" who was "playing a quarter-final in the Champions League", explained the defender. The 2:2 draw in Milan on Wednesday meant that Munich were eliminated from Europe's most important club competition after losing the first leg 2:1.

Pavard wore Beckenbauer's number 5 in Munich

The 29-year-old Pavard played 163 competitive matches for Munich between 2019 and 2023 and wore the jersey with the number 5, Franz Beckenbauer's legendary number, during his time there. "I'll never forget what an honor it was to be the last player to wear the number 5 and carry on the legacy of a legend," Pavard wrote.

After the death of the football emperor on January 7, 2024, FC Bayern decided never to assign his shirt number again. "The number 5 will be reserved for a unique legacy," explained President Herbert Hainer in December: "Because our club and its history are simply unthinkable without Franz."

