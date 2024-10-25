Swiss champions Young Boys are still not spared from bad luck with injuries. Mohamed Ali Camara is the next defender to be ruled out.
According to a YB statement, the 27-year-old defender from Guinea suffered a muscle injury to his left calf. He was already on the bench in the Champions League against Inter Milan. Prior to that, he played six games in the Super League and all of them in the Champions League. In Basel (0:1) and in the win against Lucerne (2:1), Camara was one of Bern's strongest players.
Young Boys expect Camara to be out for several weeks. YB are currently also missing Saidy Janko, Patric Pfeiffer and Tanguy Zoukrou due to injuries in defense.
SDA