Under José Mourinho, Real Madrid aims to return to its former glory. The Madrid club is very active in the transfer market.

Mourinho Has a Top-Notch Roster With these new stars, Real Madrid is ready to go on the offensive again

Here's what it's all about Yan Diomande, Bernardo Silva, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, and Ibrahima Konaté are among Real Madrid's high-profile summer signings.

José Mourinho now faces the challenge of integrating the stars into Real's already star-studded roster. Summary created with

Real Madrid is going through a rough patch right now. The club, which is accustomed to success, hasn’t won a title since December 2024. In the Champions League, the record-holding champion hasn’t had much luck over the past two seasons—nor has it in the league or the cup. The last time they lifted a trophy was the Club World Cup title, after winning the Champions League and the league championship in 2024.

Since then, there has been radio silence between the trophies and Real Madrid. Now it’s up to José Mourinho to turn things around from the sidelines. Since the Portuguese coach took the helm at the Spanish club, the Galácticos have brought a few high-profile players to the capital.

Bernardo Silva

The star midfielder let his contract with Manchester City expire. Rumors were swirling, with the U.S. and Saudi Arabia mentioned as possible destinations. But after nine years at Manchester City—during which he won a total of 19 titles—the Portuguese player wanted to take on a new sporting challenge and signed with Real Madrid.

Silva was considered Mourinho’s top target and does things with the ball like almost no one else. The ball literally sticks to the midfielder’s feet, and he exudes a creativity that finds a gap in any defense. Mourinho now faces the task of integrating the 31-year-old into Real Madrid’s lineup—whether as a super sub or a starter remains to be seen. There are arguments for both. The presence of Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham argues for the former, while tactical flexibility, among other factors, argues for the latter.

Bernardo Silva was one of Pep Guardiola's favorite players at Manchester City. IMAGO/News Licensing

Marc Cucurella

On the left side, Marc Cucurella is darting back and forth. The fullback transferred from Chelsea to Spain for 50 million euros. “For someone who loves soccer, it’s a real confidence boost when a coach like Mourinho calls,” Cucurella told the Spanish sports newspaper “AS” after the transfer. At Real, the newly crowned world champion will be a starter.

After winning the World Cup, will Cucurella lift another trophy with Real Madrid? Tom Weller/dpa

Denzel Dumfries

After five years with Inter Milan and two Champions League finals, Denzel Dumfries is aiming for the first Champions League trophy of his career. Will the 30-year-old be able to secure a starting spot right away? In any case, there will be an exciting battle for playing time between him and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While Alexander-Arnold shines above all for his vision and passing, Dumfries brings more speed, physicality, and runs into space. In addition, the Dutchman is considered more solid defensively and, thanks to his heading ability, is an additional weapon on set pieces.

At Real, Dumfries will compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a starting spot. Social Democratic Party

Ibrahima Konaté

The French defensive giant transferred from Liverpool FC to Real Madrid on a free transfer. President Florentino Pérez had already announced Konaté’s signing during his campaign leading up to his reelection. In central defense, he will be competing with four other players: Eder Militão, Dean Huijsen, Raúl Asencio, and Antonio Rüdiger.

Ibrahima Konaté joined Real on a free transfer. Social Democratic Party

That's a question.

After much back-and-forth, Yan Diomande's transfer to Real Madrid is a done deal. Real Madrid will pay RB Leipzig 125 million euros plus bonuses for the winger.

Diomande is considered an explosive one-on-one player who regularly causes defenders major problems with his speed and dribbling ability. The Ivorian can play on either wing as well as in the center and is likely to add an extra element of unpredictability to Mourinho’s offense.