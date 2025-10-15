Beat Fahrni is a financial backer of FC Thun and has saved the club from bankruptcy in the past. In the home match, Head of Sport Dominik Albrecht emphasizes the groundbreaking importance of the financial help.

An important factor in the last two years: The financial support from Beat Fahrni, which saved the club from bankruptcy.

Head of Sport Albrecht confirms: "Without Beat Fahrni's investments, FC Thun would probably no longer exist in this form." Show more

Financier Beat Fahrni has saved FC Thun from bankruptcy with his investments over the last two years. The Bernese Oberland club appreciates this. "We are extremely grateful for Beat Fahrni's involvement," says Head of Sport Dominik Albrecht in the football talk Heimspiel.

Albrecht makes it clear: "The fact is that we had very difficult times financially and had the knife at our necks. If we hadn't found the solutions there, with the financial support of Beat Fahrni, then we would probably no longer exist in this form and in professional football."

The sporting impact

But that's not all. The financial help also gives the club peace of mind when it comes to sporting issues. "We've often had the knife at our necks in the past. That doesn't always give you a good negotiating position when it comes to not yet selling players or bringing them in," explains the Thun sporting director.

In this respect, the FCT now has more leeway, even if Albrecht qualifies: "I also have to make it clear that there are sometimes figures in the media that don't correspond to reality. We continue to be very economical with the money."

