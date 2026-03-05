St. Gallen had the last word in the 2-2 draw thanks to Witzig, but Thun remain in command at the top of the table Keystone

After ten wins, Thun's winning streak comes to an end. However, the 2-2 draw against St. Gallen will hardly hurt the Bernese Oberland side - they remain 14 points ahead of their closest rivals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Another long ball forward, and then Christian Witzig is in exactly the right place. The St. Gallen man lurks in the back area for the rebound and aims precisely into the corner. The late equalizer is fortunate on the one hand, but can also be seen as a reward for a committed performance in the first half.

Lukas Görtler had deservedly put the visitors ahead with a penalty. And Alessandro Vogt should have increased the lead just before the break. The striker, whose transfer to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim will probably be officially announced soon, was able to run in alone towards the Thun goal after a mistake by Montolio, but put the ball a little too far in front of him at the crucial moment and failed to beat Niklas Steffen.

Thun, who were initially hesitant, showed a completely different face in the second half. After the break, the home team, who had hardly any attacking action to show for the first 45 minutes, returned to the bold play that has so often characterized coach Mauro Lustrinelli's team this season. Thun turned the game around within seven minutes.

Once again, a penalty was at the origin of the comeback. After a throw-in, the ball bounced into Lukas Görtler's outstretched arm, of all people. The referee Johannes von Mandach immediately pointed to the spot. Leonardo Bertone took responsibility and scored his ninth goal of the season.

With the euphoria of the successful reaction, the Super League leaders continued to press and could have taken the lead through Valmir Matoshi. Lawrence Ati Zigi made a strong save on his shot, but the St. Gallen goalkeeper had no chance shortly afterwards. Kastriot Imeri curled the ball from the corner flag into the middle of the penalty area, where central defender Genis Montolio rose high and headed home to make it 2:1.

The fact that it was not the eleventh win in a row at the end was due to the late equalizer, which marred the celebrations somewhat. However, one thing is clear: FC Thun are in an excellent position with ten rounds to go and can continue to dream of the championship title.

Telegram and table:

Thun - St.Gallen 2:2 (0:1)

9651 spectators. - Refereed by Mandach. - Goals: 37. Görtler (penalty) 0:1. 55. Bertone (penalty) 1:1. 62. Montolio (Imeri) 2:1. 95. Witzig 2:2.

Thun: Steffen; Fehr, Montolio, Bamert, Bürki; Bertone, Käit (72. Roth), Matoshi (77. Reichmuth); Imeri (72. Meichtry); Rastoder (88. Dursun), Labeau (77. Ibayi).

St.Gallen: Zigi; Okoroji, Gaal, Kleine-Bekel; Daschner; Vandermersch, Görtler, Boukhalfa (81. Weibel), Witzig; Vogt (82. Ouattara), Balde (69. Besio).

Remarks: Cautions: 3rd Imeri, 11th Balde, 11th Bürki, 22nd Vandermersch, 37th Bamert, 50th Matoshi, 83rd Bertone.

Tuesday: Winterthur - Servette 1:1 (0:0). - Wednesday: Zurich - Lausanne-Sport 1:2 (0:1). Lucerne - Young Boys 1:2 (0:0). Lugano - Sion 2:1 (1:1). - Thursday: Basel - Grasshoppers 1:0 (0:0).

1. Thun 28/65 (64:31). 2. St. Gallen 28/51 (55:35). 3. Lugano 28/49 (45:33). 4. Basel 28/46 (42:35). 5. Young Boys 28/42 (57:53). 6. Sion 28/41 (40:32). 7. Lucerne 28/33 (54:53). 8. Lausanne-Sport 28/33 (42:45). 9. Zurich 28/31 (40:55). 10. Servette 28/30 (45:52). 11. Grasshoppers 28/24 (35:48). 12. Winterthur 28/15 (31:78).