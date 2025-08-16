Wohlen looking forward to the cantonal derby - Gallery Wohlen coach Piu Nascimento (left) in conversation with assistant Ivano Rizzo Image: Keystone FC Wohlen prepares for the cup duel with FC Aarau Image: Keystone Wohlen have been playing in the 1st division since 2019 and are the clear underdogs against Aarau from the Challenge League Image: Keystone Goalkeeper Joël Bonorand is one of the players who failed to make the grade at Aarau and then moved to Wohlen Image: Keystone Wohlen are hoping for a big surprise against their cantonal rivals Image: Keystone Wohlen looking forward to the cantonal derby - Gallery Wohlen coach Piu Nascimento (left) in conversation with assistant Ivano Rizzo Image: Keystone FC Wohlen prepares for the cup duel with FC Aarau Image: Keystone Wohlen have been playing in the 1st division since 2019 and are the clear underdogs against Aarau from the Challenge League Image: Keystone Goalkeeper Joël Bonorand is one of the players who failed to make the grade at Aarau and then moved to Wohlen Image: Keystone Wohlen are hoping for a big surprise against their cantonal rivals Image: Keystone

In the 2010s, Wohlen and Aarau regularly played against each other in the league, before FCW retired from professional football. Now it's back to the Aargau cantonal derby in the cup.

A Super League team - or Aarau: this was the hope of the Wohlen team as they watched the draw for the first round of the Swiss Cup at the end of June. The wish was fulfilled: They will finally meet their big cantonal rivals again. "Aarau is a dream draw for us," said Ivano Rizzo, assistant coach of FC Wohlen, to the Keystone-SDA news agency. "The derby is not only great for the players, but also for the whole region."

After all, this duel has not taken place for over seven years - at least not as a competitive match. The last time the teams faced each other in the Challenge League was on May 7, 2018. The clubs already knew at the time that they would not meet again soon. Months earlier, Wohlen had announced their withdrawal from professional football after 16 years in the second-highest league. The club justified its bitter decision by stating that it could no longer meet the league's requirements with its financial resources.

Wohlen started anew in the Promotion League and was immediately relegated. Since 2019, the team has only played in the 1st division, the fourth-highest level in Swiss football. The Aargau duel, once a match of equals, has become a classic David vs.

Wohlen for the "Aargau way"

While FC Aarau are aiming for promotion to the Super League, a return to professional football is not on the cards for FC Wohlen for the time being. Marcel Amrein, who has presided over the club together with Jürgen Frömberg since last year, says: "We want to be sensible with our small budget, promote talent from the region and simply show the people here good football so that they enjoy coming to the stadium."

The duo represent the new calm at the club, which has often been referred to as "FC Hollywood" by the local press in recent years. FC Wohlen had repeatedly attracted attention due to stories off the pitch, lacking consistency and continuity. This is now set to change. Instead of striving for short-term success, those responsible want to ensure that the largest club from Freiamt develops in a healthy way in the long term.

For Amrein, this also includes a clear commitment to the "Aargauer Weg". The term stands for the 2022 restructuring of youth development, which aims to bundle forces in the canton. Specifically, clubs such as Baden, Zofingen and Wohlen are to put their own ambitions on hold and pass on their most talented youngsters to the FC Aarau U-teams. In this way, the club, which was relegated from the Super League in 2015, should not only return to the top division, but also play a good role there in the long term.

After FC Baden was surprisingly promoted to the Challenge League in 2023, the model was briefly called into question. However, after two consecutive relegations, Baden is now back in the top division and the balance of strength has been restored.

Rejected players want to prove themselves

Accordingly, there is no longer the same rivalry between Wohlen and Aarau as there was in the 2010s, when the Challenge League duels were often about "supremacy in the canton". In this respect, Wohlen have now clearly subordinated themselves. Nevertheless, or perhaps even more so, the team will be highly motivated going into the cup duel, the Wohlen assistant coach and president state.

"Many of our players were once at FC Aarau and then came to us because they weren't quite good enough," explains Ivano Rizzo. One of them is goalkeeper Joël Bonorand, who is likely to be the center of attention on Saturday evening. "Players like Bono now want to prove to Aarau that they made a mistake," says Rizzo, who has been at head coach Piu's side for two years.

The fact that the championship opener with the 2-0 defeat against Schötz was just as unsuccessful as the test match against Aarau at the beginning of July (1:5) does not matter to Rizzo. "If each and every one of us pushes ourselves to the limit, we can beat Aarau," says the 40-year-old confidently. One thing is clear: In Wohlen, the anticipation for the derby with the big neighbor is huge. In the Niedermatten stadium, the Wohlen team want to revive the old rivalry.