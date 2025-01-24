Kiel's Andu Kelati in a duel with Wolfsburg's Tiago Tomas Keystone

Holstein Kiel picked up a potentially valuable point in the relegation battle at the start of the 19th round of the Bundesliga. The Kiel team fought out a 2:2 draw in Wolfsburg.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Slovenian David Zec put the underdogs Kiel ahead, but Wolfsburg turned the game around in the second half thanks to a double strike from Patrick Wimmer and Jonas Wind within three minutes. Steven Skrzybski's goal ten minutes before the end secured Kiel a point after all.

Brief telegram and standings

Wolfsburg - Holstein Kiel 2:2 (0:1). - 22,103 spectators. - Goals: 13. Zec 0:1. 50. Wimmer 1:1. 53. Wind 2:1. 80. Skrzybski 2:2.

1. Bayern Munich 18/45 (56:15). 2. Bayer Leverkusen 18/41 (44:24). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 18/36 (42:24). 4. VfB Stuttgart 18/32 (36:26). 5. RB Leipzig 18/31 (32:27). 6. Mainz 05 18/28 (31:23). 7. Wolfsburg 19/28 (42:34). 8. SC Freiburg 18/27 (25:34). 9. Werder Bremen 18/26 (31:34). 10. Borussia Dortmund 18/25 (32:31). 11. Borussia Mönchengladbach 18/24 (27:29). 12. Augsburg 18/22 (21:33). 13. Union Berlin 18/20 (16:24). 14. St. Pauli 18/17 (14:21). 15. Hoffenheim 18/17 (23:35). 16. Heidenheim 18/14 (23:38). 17. Holstein Kiel 19/12 (28:48). 18. Bochum 18/10 (17:40).