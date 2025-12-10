Facing a new, extremely challenging task: Pirmin Schwegler. Picture: Keystone

Pirmin Schwegler is the new sports director at VfL Wolfsburg. The 38-year-old from Lucerne comes from Eintracht Frankfurt.

He has been Head of Professional Football there since the beginning of the year, working alongside Chief Sports Officer Markus Krösche and Sports Director Timmo Hardung.

The former midfielder and 14-time international succeeds Sebastian Schindzielorz, who left the struggling Bundesliga club a few weeks ago. Schwegler is positioned below managing director Peter Christiansen in the hierarchy, who has been allowed to continue at the VW club for the time being despite harsh criticism.

After the end of his playing career, during which he played for Leverkusen, Frankfurt, Hoffenheim and Hannover in Germany, the Swiss initially worked as chief scout at Bayern Munich. He then headed up the professional football department at Hoffenheim before moving to Frankfurt at the beginning of the year.

A lot of work awaits the new sports director in Wolfsburg. He will first have to make a decision on the coaching issue together with Christiansen. Will interim coach Daniel Bauer be promoted to head coach at Wolfsburg? Or will VfL hire a new coach to replace Paul Simonis, who the club parted ways with at the beginning of November?

There is also an important transfer period coming up in the winter, in which the flawed squad planning from the summer is to be corrected.

