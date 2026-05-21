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Germany Wolfsburg must continue to tremble after goalless draw

SDA

21.5.2026 - 22:32

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking and his team still have to worry about staying in the Bundesliga
Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking and his team still have to worry about staying in the Bundesliga
Keystone

After half a stint in the barrage, everything is wide open between Wolfsburg and Paderborn. The two teams drew 0-0 in the first leg.

Keystone-SDA

21.05.2026, 22:32

Wolfsburg are fighting to stay in the Bundesliga. In the home match against second division side Paderborn, however, the favorites from Lower Saxony struggled - if not in terms of play, then certainly in terms of finishing. Despite dominating the game, 63% possession and a clear 16:2 advantage in chances, the Bundesliga side were unable to find a way past the visitors' defensive bulwark.

Paderborn defended solidly, cleared numerous balls and were able to rely on their strong goalkeeper Dennis Seimen in the decisive moments. The clean sheet was flattering for the lower-ranked team, who barely made an offensive appearance (only one shot on goal), but successfully saved the goalless draw over time.

This means that everything is wide open ahead of the second leg in Paderborn on Monday. The second-division club's dream of promotion to the top flight once again lives on, while Wolfsburg are under more pressure than ever in their fight to stay in the league.

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