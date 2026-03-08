No longer coach at Wolfsburg: 43-year-old Daniel Bauer Keystone

What was already foreshadowed on Saturday after the defeat against Hamburger SV is now a fact: VfL Wolfsburg are pulling the ripcord and parting ways with coach Daniel Bauer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The club, where the Swiss Pirmin Schwegler has been sporting director since December, made the announcement on Sunday. The Lower Saxony club did not reveal who will take over from Bauer and save the club, which has slipped to 17th place, from relegation.

Bauer took over from Paul Simonis in November and was promoted to head coach shortly before Christmas. He had previously held various positions in VfL's youth academy since summer 2016.