Only lasted twelve games as coach at Wolfsburg: Dutchman Paul Simonis Keystone

VfL Wolfsburg are parting ways with their coach Paul Simonis with immediate effect. The Bundesliga club made the announcement on Sunday evening, two days after the 2:1 defeat in Bremen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Interim U19 coach Daniel Bauer will take over as manager of the first team, which has slipped to 14th place in the Bundesliga.

The 40-year-old Dutchman Simonis only joined the ambitious Lower Saxony side in the summer. He only managed to win three out of twelve games. The last eight games resulted in seven defeats.