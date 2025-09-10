Christian Eriksen is being linked with VfL Wolfsburg. dpa

Is the Danish midfield star coming to the Bundesliga? Consistent reports suggest so. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano announces an agreement between VfL Wolfsburg and the Danish player.

DPA dpa

According to media reports, VfL Wolfsburg are on the verge of signing Denmark's Christian Eriksen. The 33-year-old record-breaking Danish international is without a club after his contract with Manchester United expired and is set to sign a contract with the club from Lower Saxony in the near future, according to reports in the Danish "Tipsbladet" and "Kicker".

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the transfer has been a done deal since Wednesday evening. The Italian announced on X that the Dane only had to pass the medical examinations in Wolfsburg, but that the deal with the Bundesliga club was already done.

🚨🟢⚪️ Christian Eriksen to Wolfsburg, here we go! Deal in place and medical in Germany for former Man United player.



Eriksen has accepted the proposal as deal can be considered done, as @F_Abolhosseini reported.



New chapter for the Danish star. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/oPnHMkYO8n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2025

Eriksen had recently been keeping fit at Swedish club Malmö FF. In Wolfsburg, the attacking midfielder would meet his compatriot Peter Christiansen as sporting director.

The Dane, who collapsed on the pitch during a match at the 2021 European Championships, played 35 competitive matches for Manchester United last season. He was not in the squad for Denmark's World Cup qualifiers against Scotland (0-0) and Greece (3-0).