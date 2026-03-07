Daniel Bauer conceded the next defeat with his Wolfsburg team Keystone

VfL Wolfsburg slipped even deeper into the relegation maelstrom in the 25th Bundesliga round. The team from Lower Saxony conceded their sixth defeat in the last seven games in Hamburg.

The two Swiss exponents at Wolfsburg, sporting director Pirmin Schwegler and supervisory board member Diego Benaglio, had to watch their team squander a 1-0 lead. After Christian Eriksen had put the penultimate team in the Bundesliga in front, HSV were awarded two penalties with captain Miro Muheim, which Luka Vuskovic (33') and Jean-Luc Dompé (58') converted.

For Wolfsburg coach Daniel Bauer, it may have been one defeat too many on Saturday afternoon. Since he took over last November, the 2009 champions have won just one of ten games. Even if Wolfsburg's situation is far from hopeless, the poor results of recent weeks have had a massive impact on the mood. After the game, fireworks flew from the fan block onto the pitch and the two teams clashed in the center circle.

In the race for the Champions League places, the winners of the round were Hoffenheim and Leipzig. Hoffenheim won 4-2 at bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim thanks in part to two goals from Austrian Alexander Prass, while Leipzig secured the three points against in-form Augsburg (2-1) in stoppage time thanks to an own goal from Keven Schlotterbeck. Stuttgart had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Mainz and Leverkusen drew 3-3 at Freiburg, where Johan Manzambi returned to action for the hosts after serving a three-match suspension.

Hoffenheim (49 points) are third, two points ahead of Stuttgart and Leipzig, who both have 47 points. Leverkusen are on 44 points.

Heidenheim - Hoffenheim 2:4 (0:2). - Goals: 26. Prass 0:1. 45. Prass 0:2. 49. Asllani 0:3. 62. Kerber 1:3. 78. Lemperle 1:4. 84. Kerber 2:4. - Comments: Heidenheim without Stergiou (injured).

Wolfsburg - Hamburger SV 1:2 (1:1). - Goals: 22. Eriksen (penalty) 1:0. 33. Vuskovic (penalty) 1:1. 58. Dompé (penalty) 1:2. - Remarks: Hamburger SV with Muheim.

Leipzig - Augsburg 2:1 (0:1). - Goals: 39. Fellhauer 0:1. 76. Diomande 1:1. 92. Arthur Chaves (own goal) 2:1. - Remarks: 23. Vandevoordt (Leipzig) saves penalty from Schlotterbeck. Augsburg with Rieder, without Zesiger (suspended).

Freiburg - Bayer Leverkusen 3:3 (2:2). - Goals: 34. Grifo 1:0. 37. Kofane 1:1. 43. Suzuki 2:1. 45. Grimaldo 2:2. 52. Terrier 2:3. 86. Ginter 3:3. - Comments: Freiburg with Ogbus and Manzambi (until 75). Bayer Leverkusen without Omlin (substitute).

Mainz 05 - VfB Stuttgart 2:2 (1:0). - Goals: 39. Lee Jae-Sung 1:0. 76. Demirovic 1:1. 77. Undav 1:2. 91. da Costa 2:2. - Comments: Mainz 05 with Widmer (until 85). VfB Stuttgart with Jaquez (until 75).

1. Bayern Munich 25/66 (92:24). 2. Borussia Dortmund 24/52 (51:25). 3. Hoffenheim 25/49 (53:33). 4. VfB Stuttgart 25/47 (50:34). 5. RB Leipzig 25/47 (48:34). 6. Bayer Leverkusen 25/44 (48:32). 7. Eintracht Frankfurt 24/34 (48:49). 8. SC Freiburg 25/34 (37:42). 9. Augsburg 25/31 (31:43). 10. Hamburger SV 25/29 (28:36). 11. Union Berlin 24/28 (29:38). 12. Borussia Mönchengladbach 25/25 (28:43). 13. 1. FC Köln 24/24 (33:41). 14. Mainz 05 25/24 (29:41). 15. St. Pauli 24/23 (23:40). 16. Werder Bremen 24/22 (25:44). 17. Wolfsburg 25/20 (34:55). 18. Heidenheim 25/14 (24:57).