Lukas Kübler puts Freiburg on the road to victory with two corner goals Keystone

SC Freiburg stops Wolfsburg's run. The Breisgau side win Friday's match of the 14th Bundesliga round 3:2 at home and displace the visitors from 5th place in the table.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lukas Kübler scored twice from two corners and Michael Gregoritsch put the home team 3:0 in front by the 61st minute. Wolfsburg's joker Jonas Wind and Mattias Svanberg with a bicycle kick could only reduce the deficit. None of the three Swiss players in the two teams' squads made an appearance.

For Wolfsburg, with the in-form former Lugano striker Mohamed Amoura and Cédric Zesiger demoted to substitute defender, it was their first defeat after five consecutive wins in competitive matches.

Brief telegram and ranking:

Freiburg - Wolfsburg 3:2 (1:0). - 32,600 spectators. - Goals: 42. Kübler 1:0. 51. Kübler 2:0. 61. Gregoritsch 3:0. 75. Wind 3:1. 83. Svanberg 3:2. - Comments: Freiburg without Ogbus and Manzambi (both not in the squad), Wolfsburg without Zesiger (substitute).