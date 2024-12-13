  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Wolfsburg's series breaks in Freiburg

SDA

13.12.2024 - 22:35

Lukas Kübler puts Freiburg on the road to victory with two corner goals
Keystone
Keystone

SC Freiburg stops Wolfsburg's run. The Breisgau side win Friday's match of the 14th Bundesliga round 3:2 at home and displace the visitors from 5th place in the table.

Keystone-SDA

13.12.2024, 22:35

13.12.2024, 22:53

Lukas Kübler scored twice from two corners and Michael Gregoritsch put the home team 3:0 in front by the 61st minute. Wolfsburg's joker Jonas Wind and Mattias Svanberg with a bicycle kick could only reduce the deficit. None of the three Swiss players in the two teams' squads made an appearance.

For Wolfsburg, with the in-form former Lugano striker Mohamed Amoura and Cédric Zesiger demoted to substitute defender, it was their first defeat after five consecutive wins in competitive matches.

Brief telegram and ranking:

Freiburg - Wolfsburg 3:2 (1:0). - 32,600 spectators. - Goals: 42. Kübler 1:0. 51. Kübler 2:0. 61. Gregoritsch 3:0. 75. Wind 3:1. 83. Svanberg 3:2. - Comments: Freiburg without Ogbus and Manzambi (both not in the squad), Wolfsburg without Zesiger (substitute).

