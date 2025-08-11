The football transfer market is buzzing again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Woltemade about to move to the Premier League
Bayern have failed in their bid for shooting star Nick Woltemade. Now the Stuttgart striker has apparently found another club. As reported by the Bild newspaper and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, among others, Woltemade is moving to Newcastle United in the Premier League for around 85 million euros. The German international is due to complete his medical shortly, at which point the transfer should become official.
-
Isaac Schmidt moves to the Bundesliga
Isaac Schmidt will play for Werder Bremen until the end of the season. As the Bundesliga club announced on Thursday evening, the 25-year-old Swiss right-back will be on loan from Leeds United for one year. Schmidt still has a contract valid until 2028 with the Premier League promotion contenders. Werder Bremen have secured a purchase option at the end of the loan deal.
-
Akanji to Milan?
Where is Manuel Akanji heading? It seems increasingly unlikely that he will stay at Manchester City. The Citizens have agreed a transfer fee of 15 million pounds with Galatarasay, but Akanji himself has not (yet) agreed to the transfer.
Now another club, AC Milan, has shown interest in the Swiss international. Akanji is one of three players on Milan's shortlist for a new central defender. However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an official offer has yet to be made.
-
Jackson soon in Munich?
According to Sky, Bayern Munich are apparently on the verge of loaning Nicolas Jackson. Apparently, negotiations are at an advanced stage and only details still need to be clarified. The striker apparently no longer plays a role at Chelsea - despite having a contract until 2033. The Senegalese scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 81 competitive games for the Londoners.
Bayern have been on the lookout for another experienced player in attack for some time. Jackson, who can play both as a center forward and on the wings, would be a perfect fit in this regard, as sporting director Max Eberl explains: "If we can find a player who is physically ready, who scores goals, has assists and has already gained experience. We would like to loan the player," said Eberl and added: "When I read his CV, he can do that."
-
St.Gallen sign striker from Monaco
FC St.Gallen have signed 21-year-old striker Malamine Efekele from AS Monaco. Efekele has signed a contract in St. Gallen until 2027. Last season, the attacker was on loan to Belgian first division club Cercle Brugge.
Roger Stilz, Head of Sport at FC St.Gallen, on the new signing: "Malamine is a young attacking player with exciting skills. With his athleticism, his strong attack and his good technique, he fits in perfectly with our style of play. We are convinced that he can continue to develop with us and become an invigorating element in our offense. By signing him, we are deliberately focusing on a young player with development potential."
-
Leverkusen sign Real legend
Bayer Leverkusen have signed Spanish right-back Lucas Vázquez. The 34-year-old comes on a free transfer, his contract with Real Madrid having expired at the end of last season, as the Bundesliga club announced. Vázquez signed a contract in Leverkusen valid until June 30, 2027. He will wear the number 21 shirt for the Werkself.
"In Lucas Vázquez, we are signing an extremely experienced player who has won everything there is to win with Real Madrid over the past ten years," said Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes in a club statement. "Lucas will have a great influence on our game with his footballing finesse and special routine and will become a pillar of our team."
The nine-time international has played a total of 402 competitive matches for the world club, with whom he has won 23 titles in his career.
-
FCL talent Sascha Britschgi moves to Parma
The young full-back Sascha Britschgi is moving from FC Luzern to Parma in the Italian Serie A, the Swiss club has announced. The Swiss U19 international, who was promoted to the Super League squad this summer, was in the starting line-up for the first three league games of the season and caught the eye.
-
Dortmund sign Chukwuemeka
Borussia Dortmund receives reinforcement from the Premier League. Carney Chukwuemeka joins BVB from Chelsea. As announced by the club of Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, the 21-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year contract with the Westphalians.
It is a return for Chukwuemeka. The Englishman already played for BVB on loan in the previous second half of the season. According to media reports, the Germans have now signed the junior international permanently for 20 million euros.
-
Rodriguez says no to Sion
According to information from blue Sport, Ricardo Rodriguez (33) turned FC Sion down on Monday. The Valais club had offered the 129-time international a three-year contract. Rodriguez, who is still under contract with Betis in LaLiga until the summer of 2026, has decided to stay in Sevilla.
Brother Roberto Rodriguez says: "The talks and negotiations with FC Sion were very pleasant. The job would also have appealed to Rici. In the end, however, he decided to stay in Sevilla because he and his family really like it at Betis and in Sevilla."
Despite negotiations with Rodriguez's home club FC Zurich and two other clubs from France and Germany, no deal was reached. Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini should be pleased, as he apparently thinks highly of the Swiss. Despite rumors of a transfer, he has allowed Rodriguez to play in the first two league games. Should the Spaniards not extend his contract after all, Rodriguez would be free to leave next summer.
-
Lucas Vazquez apparently about to move to Leverkusen
The Real Madrid legend is set to sign a two-year contract with the German runners-up in the next few days, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Vazquez is said to have already completed the medical checks.
The 34-year-old would join Leverkusen on a free transfer, as he has been without a club since July. Prior to that, he played 402 times for the Whites, winning the Champions League five times and the Spanish championship four times.
-
BVB extends contract with coach Kovac
Borussia Dortmund continues to place its trust in coach Niko Kovac. The club from the Ruhr region and the 53-year-old coach have prematurely extended their contract, which expires in 2026, by a further year.
-
Oko-Flex leaves the FCZ
Irishman Armstrong Oko-Flex is leaving FC Zurich, as announced by the club from the Letzigrund. The 23-year-old striker is moving to Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria. Details of the transfer were not disclosed.
-
Albian Hajdari to Hoffenheim
FC Lugano has lost Albian Hajdari to TSG Hoffenheim. The 22-year-old central defender has signed a "long-term contract" with the Bundesliga club, according to the press release. Hajdari had a contract with Lugano until 2028, but no details of the transfer are publicly known. According to Transfermarkt.ch, his market value is 12 million euros.
"I'm really looking forward to my new challenge at TSG Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga, one of the top leagues in Europe," commented Hajdari on his move.
With Leon Avdullahu, Hajdari joins a second Swiss player at Hoffenheim. Avdullahu moved from FCB to Germany in this transfer window.
-
Anton Kade joins Augsburg
Anton Kade joined FC Basel from Hertha BSC in the summer of 2022. He played 107 competitive matches for Rotbalu and is now moving back to Germany. The 21-year-old attacking player is joining FC Augsburg.
New player for FCB
FCB also announced a signing on Monday evening. Swedish U21 international Jeremy Agbonifo joins the Swiss champions on loan. He joins Basel from Ligue 1 club Lens. FCB has an option to buy the 19-year-old winger.
"We've had him on our radar for some time, but until now he wasn't financially viable for us," said FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki in a statement. "He is explosive with and without the ball and extremely technically adept. And as a left-footed player, he mainly plays on the right wing - which makes him very interesting for our current squad."
-
Eberechi Eze returns to his youth club Arsenal
Crystal Palace are losing attacking star Eberechi Eze to Arsenal. The Gunners have announced the signing of the 27-year-old, who played for Arsenal in his youth.
According to media reports, Palace will receive a transfer fee of just under 80 million euros for Eze, in whom Tottenham were also very interested.
The English international scored 14 competitive goals for Palace last season. In the FA Cup final against Manchester City, Eze scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory.
-
Switzerland international Leila Wandeler joins West Ham
As expected, Swiss international Leila Wandeler is continuing her career in England.
The 19-year-old from Fribourg, who played her first international matches at the European Championships and impressed in the process, has joined West Ham on a three-year contract. At the London club, the striker will be team-mates with Seraina Piubel from Aargau.
Leila Wandeler last played in France for Olympique Lyon.
-
Akanji missing from the City squad
Pep Guardiola will be without national team star Manuel Akanji for the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The Swiss is not in the Citizens' squad for the clash with the Europa League winners. He is rumored to be moving to Turkey.
Akanji's management has been officially asked by Galatasaray whether there is any interest in a move to the Bosphorus. This offer is currently being examined by the player.
However, Akanji himself still has a contract with the Citizens until 2027 and feels very comfortable there. Meanwhile, the two clubs are said to have already reached an agreement on transfer terms. However, this is not decisive - in the end, the player's consent is required for a transfer anyway.
-
Miranchuk back to Russia from FC Sion
Russia's Anton Miranchuk is returning to his home country from FC Sion. The Valais club have announced that they have reached an agreement with Dynamo Moscow for the transfer of the 29-year-old midfielder.
Miranchuk's stint in Valais was short-lived. The international moved from Lokomotiv Moscow to President Christian Constantin's club just under a year ago.
-
St. Gallen's Nikolaj Möller moves to Dundee
Nikolaj Möller has ended his relationship with FC St. Gallen for good. The 23-year-old Swede is moving to Scottish first division club Dundee.
Möller joined FC St. Gallen the summer before last from Arsenal London's youth academy. He played 23 competitive games for the club from eastern Switzerland.
For the past year, he has played on loan for Strömsgodset in Norway's top division.
-
Anton Kade is probably leaving Basel for the Bundesliga
According to the "Basler Zeitung", Anton Kade is leaving FC Basel and moving to FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga. The transfer fee is said to be around 2.5 million Swiss francs. However, the transfer has not yet been officially confirmed.
-
Will Basel soon have a Salah again?
Mohamed Salah made his big breakthrough at FC Basel between 2012 and 2014, and today the Egyptian is one of the best footballers in the world. Will a new Salah soon be playing at the Joggeli? According to "L'Équipe", FCB has signed 23-year-old striker Ibrahim Salah from Stade Rennes.
-
Kadak from Lucerne to Prague
Jakub Kadak is leaving FC Luzern. The 24-year-old midfielder is moving to Dukla Prague. The Slovakian played for the Swiss club for three years.
-
Embolo on AS Roma's radar?
AS Roma are looking to strengthen their attacking options before the end of the transfer window and have several players on their radar. According to the Italian newspaper "Corriere dello Sport", one of them is Breel Embolo. The international striker was missing from the AS Moanco squad at the start of the season and could be on the verge of a transfer.
-
Galatasaray get in touch with Manuel Akanji
Now the player is finally in the clear: according to blue Sport information, Manuel Akanji's management has now been officially contacted by Galatasaray to see if there is any interest in a move to the Bosphorus. As always, the agency will carefully examine every concrete offer.
However, Akanji himself still has a contract with the Citizens until 2027 and feels very comfortable there. The fact that City are said to have already reached an agreement with Galatasaray is not decisive - in the end, the player's consent is required for a transfer anyway.
-
Boniface moves to Milan on loan
Bayer Leverkusen looks set to lose another player. As the TV channel Sky reported on Wednesday, Victor Boniface is on the verge of a move to AC Milan. On Thursday evening, Fabrizio Romano reported that the two clubs had reached an agreement. The Nigerian will move on loan for a fee of 5 million euros, with Milan also holding an option to buy.
-
Ex-FCB star Diouf moves to Inter
Andy Diouf, who played for FC Basel between 2022 and 2023, is moving to Inter Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano. As the transfer guru reports, Inter and RC Lens have agreed a transfer fee of 20 million euros plus bonuses.
-
Lausanne sign Nicky Beloko
After just a few weeks in the USA, Nicky Beloko is already returning to Switzerland. The 25-year-old midfielder joins Lausanne-Sport on a free transfer, as announced by Austin FC.
Beloko moved from Lucerne to the Major League Soccer club at the start of the transfer window, but did not make any appearances. The former Sion youngster has now ended his contract early and joined the Vaud club.
-
Okafor signs four-year contract with Leeds
After Granit Xhaka and Dan Ndoye, Noah Okafor is the third Swiss international to move to the Premier League this summer. The 25-year-old striker has signed a four-year contract with promoted Leeds United, as announced by the English club.
Okafor has spent the last two seasons in Italy. With strong performances in Salzburg, the Basel native had recommended himself for a transfer to AC Milan. However, neither at the Rossoneri nor during his six-month loan spell at Napoli was he able to establish himself as a regular player for any length of time. He scored seven goals in 58 games for the two clubs. He was involved in Napoli's championship win last spring with four short appearances.
Despite his ambivalent record in Italy, Leeds United are reportedly paying €20 million for Okafor, who moved to Milan for a good €15 million in 2023. At last season's English second division champions, he will play alongside former FCZ striker Wilfried Gnonto, among others. On the other hand, Isaac Schmidt from western Switzerland, who moved from St. Gallen to Leeds a year ago, is likely to leave the club before the end of the month.
-
Oscar Clemente from Levante to GC
The Grasshoppers have added Spaniard Oscar Clemente to their squad. The 26-year-old midfielder is moving to Zurich on a free transfer from La Liga promotion rivals Levante. Clemente has signed a two-year contract with an option for a third season.
-
Arsenal snatch Eze away from Tottenham
It seemed all set between Tottenham and Eberechi Eze, but then Arsenal swooped in and snapped up the high-class technician from Crystal Palace after all. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Eze is now moving to the Gunners for around 60 million euros.
-
Galatasaray and ManCity come to an agreement - but Akanji apparently knows nothing about it
After it became known on Monday that Galatasaray Istanbul are interested in signing Manuel Akanji, the Turks are now stepping up their efforts to sign the international defender. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, negotiations between the clubs have given the green light regarding the transfer fee. This is said to be around 15 million euros. Man City are said to be prepared to sell the Swiss as Pep Guardiola wants to reduce the size of his squad(read more here).
Galatasaray now want to start contract talks with the Swiss in the next 24 hours. So far, no offer has been put on the table.
However, there are concerns as to whether Akanji can even imagine a move to Galatasaray. According to Romano, the player has given no indication that he would agree to a possible move to Turkey.
And then the transfer rumor takes another turn. Apparently, Akanji speaks personally on the subject and responds to an Instagram post by Fabrizio Romano. At the very least, numerous screenshots of an Akanji reply emerge - which can no longer be seen because Fabrizio Romano is said to have deleted his post.
The photos show Akanji's perplexed response to the Galatasaray rumor. "I don't know anything about that," the Swiss player apparently wrote in the comments column.
So is everything that Fabrizio Romano announced not true? It's possible, of course, but mistakes by transfer gurus are extremely rare.
Also curious: Romano did not delete his reports on the Galatasaray transfer of Akanji on Platform X.
-
Agreement reached: Boniface about to move to Milan
And the next player leaves Bayer Leverkusen. After Granit Xhaka, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah and Lukas Hradecky, Victor Boniface is another key player from the Alonso era about to leave.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan have agreed a loan deal for the 24-year-old striker. The contract is said to include a purchase option of 30 million euros.
An agreement with the player is apparently still pending.
-
Surprise in England: Eze to Arsenal instead of Tottenham?
Actually, everything was almost clear: Tottenham had almost reached an agreement with Eberechi Eze and Crystal Palace regarding a transfer of the winger to the English capital. But now Arsenal are suddenly getting involved - and are said to have already changed the player's mind.
This is reported by Fabrizio Romano on X. According to the report, Arsenal entered the Eze poker after striker Kai Havertz was ruled out for an extended period with an injury. The Gunners are now said to be prepared to pay both the player and the club more than Spurs.
-
Leon Bailey on loan to AS Roma
AS Roma are strengthening their squad with Leon Bailey. The winger joins on loan with an option to buy from Aston Villa.
-
Alisha Lehmann's ex-boyfriend Douglas Luiz joins Nottingham
Nottingham Forest continue to upgrade and sign Douglas Luiz. The transfer has not yet been officially confirmed, but according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian international's move from Juventus to Nottingham is a done deal. The ex-boyfriend of national team player Alisha Lehmann will cost the Premier League club around 30 million euros.
-
Zetterer new Frankfurt goalie
Following the departure of Kevin Trapp (see below), Eintracht Frankfurt have already found their new goalkeeper. Michael Zetterer joins the club from Werder Bremen.
-
Trapp goes to Paris
Kevin Trapp is leaving Eintracht Frankfurt shortly before the start of the season and, as expected, is moving to Ligue 1 promoted Paris FC.
The 35-year-old goalkeeper and captain of the Bundesliga club has signed a contract with the French club until the summer of 2028, as announced by his new club.
Neither club disclosed the transfer fee. Trapp's contract in Frankfurt would have been valid for the upcoming season.
It is a return to Paris for Trapp. He moved from Eintracht to Paris Saint-Germain in 2015. Three years later, the nine-time German international returned to Frankfurt and won the Europa League with the Hessians in 2022.
-
Chelsea negotiate with Manchester United for Garnacho
The 21-year-old Argentine has been toying with a move away from Manchester all summer. Now Chelsea are said to be negotiating with his current employer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Alejandro Garnacho still has a valid contract at Manchester United until June 2028.
According to Romano, Garnacho, who moved from Atletico Madrid's youth team to Manchester United as a 16-year-old, only wants to join Chelsea and has even turned down an offer from Bayern.
-
Vincent Sierro moves to Saudi Arabia
Swiss international Vincent Sierro is moving to Saudi Arabia. The 29-year-old midfielder is leaving FC Toulouse after two-and-a-half years to join Al-Shabab.
Sierro moved from Young Boys to the then promoted Ligue 1 club in January 2023, where he was promoted to captain after just half a season. In 90 competitive matches with the French club, the Valais native scored 13 goals. He has also played 13 international matches for Switzerland since March 2024.
Now, one year before the end of his contract, he is moving to Al-Shabab. Sierro has signed a contract with the club from Saudi Arabia's capital until June 2027. Al-Shabab is one of the country's traditional clubs, although the last of their six league titles was 13 years ago. One of Sierro's best-known team-mates will be 78-time Belgian international Yannick Carrasco (31).
According to blue Sport, the Saudi club had already contacted Sierro last summer. The decisive factor for the transfer is now the fact that Spanish coach Imanol Alguacil has taken over at Al-Shabab. He had taken Real Sociedad to the Champions League and his vision of football matched that of the Swiss.
-
Okafor's Leeds transfer apparently fixed
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Noah Okafor's transfer from Milan to Leeds United is a done deal. The international striker will move to the island for around 20 million euros. The 25-year-old is due to complete his medical in the next few days and sign a contract until 2029 - with an option for a further year.
-
Dussenne leaves Lausanne
Lausanne-Sport is losing an important team pillar. Belgian defender Noë Dussenne is returning to his home country after two years in the Super League. As Lausanne announced, Dussenne has signed a contract with first division club Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Dussenne is also leaving the Super League club at his own request for family reasons, Lausanne-Sport explained.
-
Kevin Carlos moves from Basel to Nice
What was leaked on Monday via the French media has now been confirmed by FC Basel: Kevin Carlos is moving to OGC Nice. The 24-year-old striker, who joined FCB from Yverdon a year ago, has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 club, according to French transfer expert Fabrice Hawkins.
The transfer is likely to bring FC Basel around six million euros - twice as much as FCB paid Yverdon for the striker's services in 2024.
In a press release, FC Basel thanked Kevin Carlos and wrote that the transfer was made at the player's "express wish".
-
Transfer tug-of-war over Ricardo Rodriguez
It is no longer a secret that FC Sion are courting Ricardo Rodriguez. The Valais club have offered the 32-year-old defender from Betis Sevilla a three-year contract. Negotiations are already well advanced, Sion sporting director Barthélémy Constantin confirmed to "20 Minutes" a week ago.
However, the contract is still not a done deal. A possible contract extension at Betis - his contract expires in the summer of 2026 - is apparently not yet off the table. And Rodriguez's youth club, FC Zurich, are also said to be interested in a return for the 129-time international. This was reported by Spanish media. In January 2012, he left Zurich for VfL Wolfsburg for a transfer fee of around 8.5 million euros. He has never ruled out a return.
Which club will Rodriguez play for in the future? Sion? Betis? FCZ? Or are there other clubs in the mix? Apparently, clubs from France and Germany are also said to be interested.
-
Zakaria deal on ice
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gives an update on the situation surrounding national team star Denis Zakaria on Monday evening. After it was announced on Sunday that the Swiss could soon move from Monaco to Al Ahli for 45 million euros, the deal now appears to have collapsed.
There is still no agreement between Zakaria and the Saudi club, Romano wrote on the X platform on Monday. In addition, AS Monaco have now also put the talks on ice. At the moment, there is no green light and the deal is considered a failure by all parties involved.
-
Is Noah Okafor leaving Milan?
According to the "Gazzetta dello Sport", Noah Okafor is on the verge of a move to the Premier League. The player has reached an agreement with Leeds United. Negotiations with Milan are ongoing.
German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg also reports the same. According to his information, an agreement between the two clubs is close to being finalized.
Leeds would transfer 20 million euros for Okafor and give the Swiss international star a contract until 2029. However, Plettenberg does not yet want to know anything about a definitive "yes" from the player's side. However, the 25-year-old is "very tempted".
-
Is Kevin Carlos leaving FCB for France?
According to "Blick", Basel striker Kevin Carlos is on the verge of leaving Basel. The 24-year-old, who only moved to FCB from Yverdon a year ago, has been the clear number two behind Albian Ajeti in the Basel attack so far this season.
As French transfer expert Fabrice Hawkins reports on X, Nice still want to dig deep into their pockets for Carlos - apparently a transfer fee of up to six million euros is on the table. Carlos joined FCB in August 2024 for around half that amount (approx. 3.4 million euros).
According to Hawkins, there is apparently already an agreement between FCB and Nice. In France, the 24-year-old is to be given a five-year contract.
-
Sigua on loan to Lausanne-Sport
Meanwhile, another departure from Basel is already fixed: Lausanne-Sport are loaning Georgian midfielder Gabriel Sigua from the Swiss champions for a season.
The 1.90 m tall player has made 36 appearances for FCB in two years and scored four goals. The 20-year-old has twice been called up for the Georgian national team.
-
Seferovic has found a new club
Haris Seferovic is moving to a competitor within the UAE Pro League. The former international striker (93 caps, 25 goals) will in future be chasing goals under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo, the coach of United FC. After Al-Wasl and Al-Nasr, this will be his third club in the United Arab Emirates. Seferovic has been playing in the UAE Pro League since 2023. He has played 48 games, scoring 15 goals and assisting a further 5.
-
Is Zakaria moving to the desert?
Nati star Denis Zakaria is apparently flirting with a move to Saudi Arabia. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 28-year-old is considering a move to Al Ahli after the club from the desert state reached an agreement with AS Monaco on Sunday.
Al Ahli are said to be prepared to transfer 45 million euros to the Monegasques for the Swiss. This would put Zakaria on a par with Granit Xhaka and make him the most expensive Nati player ever to be transferred. Arsenal also paid 45 million euros for Xhaka in 2016.
According to Fabrizio Romano, whether the transfer goes through is solely in Zakaria's hands.
-
Nkunku transfer to Munich threatens to fall through
According to the German newspaper "Bild", things are not looking good for the possible transfer of Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku to FC Bayern Munich. According to the report, Nkunku's advisor Pini Zahavi discussed a possible transfer with Chelsea bosses during the Londoners' Premier League opener against Crystal Palace today.
These talks did not go well, the German newspaper reports. One of the main problems: Bayern only want to loan the Frenchman for the time being, while Chelsea would prefer to sell permanently.
However, not all hopes have been given up yet. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl is keen to bring Nkunku to Munich, the report continues, and that is also the player's wish. Nevertheless, the fronts with Chelsea have hardened.
Interesting: unlike the probably failed Woltemade deal, it is not CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen who is pulling the strings in the Nkunku negotiations, but Chief Sports Officer Max Eberl. He has been negotiating intensively with London over the past few days.
Incidentally, Nkunku played no part in Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the league opener. The Frenchman was not even called up for the squad on Sunday.
-
Geubbels to Paris
Willem Geubbels will no longer play for FC St. Gallen. The Frenchman will continue his career at Ligue 1 promotion contender Paris FC on a five-year contract.
The confirmed departure to the French capital made official what had long been apparent and had been more than just a rumor for weeks. Geubbels himself, who turned 24 on Saturday, had made no secret of his impending change of scenery. He made his intentions known towards the end of last season.
According to reports from France, those responsible at Paris FC are reportedly willing to pay around ten million euros to sign Geubbels. In recent weeks, various clubs, especially those from the French top league, have shown interest in the striker.
An exciting project awaits Geubbels in Paris, in which Red Bull and Louis Vuitton boss Bernard Arnault are two extremely wealthy parties who want to shape the promoted club into a top national and international club in the coming seasons.
Geubbels moved from AS Monaco to eastern Switzerland two and a half years ago and quickly established himself as a reliable goalscorer. He scored 30 goals in 95 competitive matches. His contract, which Geubbels extended prematurely last fall, would have been valid for the current and next season.
-
City interested in Real-Rodrygo
Midfielder Savinho could leave Manchester City for Tottenham. Now the Citizens are apparently already looking at a possible successor: According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real winger Rodrygo would be the number one candidate.
-
Tiago Tomás back to Stuttgart from Wolfsburg
The return of striker Tiago Tomás to VfB Stuttgart is complete. The Swabians have agreed a transfer with Bundesliga rivals VfL Wolfsburg, as announced by both clubs. The 23-year-old Portuguese signed a contract in Stuttgart until June 30, 2029 and will train with the club for the first time on Sunday. His next Bundesliga match will be his 100th overall.
According to media reports, the transfer will cost VfB a total of 13 million euros. The DFB Cup winners, who will host FC Bayern Munich in the Super Cup on Saturday evening, were still looking for reinforcements in attack.
Tomás already played for VfB between January 2022 and summer 2023, when he was on loan from Sporting Lisbon. Stuttgart had not exercised the €15 million purchase option in 2023 due to tight budgets. Two years ago, relegation was only secured in the relegation play-offs.
Tomás had bid an emotional farewell to the Swabians at the time: "You believed in me when no one else did." He now commented on his return with the words: "VfB has developed enormously since my first time in Stuttgart. I want my performance to help us achieve our new goals and be successful together."
-
Galatasaray want Ederson from Manchester City
The Turkish champions have made an initial bid for Ederson. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, this amounts to around 10 million euros. The Turks have been looking for a replacement for Fernando Muslera, who moved to Argentina this summer, for some time.
Ederson has been under contract with the Citizens since 2017 and has won the Premier League six times with the English club and the Champions League in 2023. His contract runs until the end of June 2026.
His departure should open the door for Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 26-year-old Italian has been dropped from the PSG squad and is looking for a new employer. He is said not to be averse to a move to Manchester
With the arrival of Donnarumma, James Trafford would probably have to make do with the number 2 role. The 22-year-old only returned to his boyhood club from Burnley in July for around €31 million.
-
Kingsley Coman moves to Al Nassr
After ten years, the Frenchman is leaving Bayern Munich for Saudi Arabia. He will join Al Nassr for the next three years and become a team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the transfer fee will be around 30 million euros.
He has won the Bundesliga nine times with Bayern and the Champions League in 2020. In the final against his boyhood club PSG, he was the match-winner with the only goal.
-
Winterthur sign Luxembourg defender
Coach Uli Forte's team has signed Luxembourg international Marvin Martins on a one-year deal for the time being, FCW announced.
Martins has made 39 appearances for Luxembourg to date. Most recently, the 30-year-old played for Almere City in the top Dutch league. He was previously under contract with Austria Vienna from 2021 until the end of 2024.
Lüthi has been out of action since the start of preparations for this season with inflammation in a thigh bone.
-
Geubbels decision made at St.Gallen?
According to a report by the French portal "Foot Mercato", Paris FC are intensifying their efforts to sign St.Gallen striker Willem Geubbels.
According to the portal, the Parisian club is prepared to put around 10 million euros on the table to make Geubbels the club's "new star striker". According to the website, talks are currently underway with FC St.Gallen.
However, nothing seems to have been signed yet. In addition to Paris FC, Geubbels has many other admirers thanks to his furious start to the season for the green and white (3 goals in 3 games).
Stades Rennes are said to be among them - and Les Rennais are on the verge of selling star striker Arnaud Kalimuendo to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. A tidy sum of money is likely to flow in, which could possibly be reused to buy a goal-scoring replacement up front.
Will FCSG sporting director Roger Stilz manage to stage a bidding war among the interested clubs? If so, more than 10 million euros could possibly end up in eastern Switzerland. After all, half of Europe seems to be on the lookout for a striker at the moment.
-
Athekame from YB to Milan
YB full-back Zachary Athekame is moving to AC Milan. According to Fabrizio Romano, the price tag is said to be 10 million euros plus a buy-out fee. The 20-year-old will receive a contract until 2030. Athekame moved to Neuchâtel Xamax in 2022, where he made his debut in professional football before joining Young Boys. The U21 international made 47 appearances for the Bernese side and scored one goal.
-
Kastriot Imeri joins FC Thun on loan
Kastriot Imeri is moving from Young Boys to cantonal rivals FC Thun on loan until the end of the season. The club from the Bernese Oberland then has a purchase option, as reported to Keystone-SDA.
Imeri moved to the capital from his home club Servette three years ago with high hopes - and for the league record sum of around CHF 3.5 million. However, the technically adept attacking player never made the breakthrough at YB. After a solid first season, an injury set him back the following year. Last season, the 25-year-old from Geneva mostly made partial appearances.
The loan to the promoted club, which started the season so briskly, should now help Imeri to relaunch his faltering career.
-
Bayern thinking about signing Nkunku
After Luis Diaz, FC Bayern Munich could once again be shopping in the Premier League. According to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, French striker Christopher Nkunku could move to Säbener Strasse before the end of the transfer window.
The former Leipzig attacker is currently not a regular at Chelsea and is looking for a new club. There are said to be several interested parties, but the player would be interested in a move to Munich.
Whether such a move materializes will also depend on the extent to which Bayern continue the transfer poker for German striker Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart.
-
Tottenham in talks to sign Eze
Europa League winners Tottenham are reportedly looking to strengthen their attacking options. The Spurs are said to be very interested in Crystal Palace attacker Eberchi Eze.
According to media reports, the Frenchman, who was also rumored to be a big topic at FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal this summer, is interested in a move to Tottenham. According to Fabrizio Romano, talks are now taking place between the two clubs.
-
Liverpool sign young Italian star
Liverpool FC have struck again: according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have signed Italian defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma Calcio.
The 18-year-old defensive gem will cost the English club around 35 million euros. Leoni is said to already be on his way to Liverpool, where the 1.96-meter tall player will undergo medical tests in the coming days.
-
Thiaw from Milan to Newcastle
Defender Malick Thiaw is moving from AC Milan to Newcastle United. The Premier League's fifth-placed team in the pre-season has now made the transfer, which had been in the pipeline for days, public. The Magpies also announced that the three-time German international had signed a "long-term contract". At Newcastle, Thiaw will compete with the Swiss Fabian Schär.
The transfer fee is said to be around 36 million euros, with 4 million euros in bonus payments also possible.
-
PSG sign central defender for 63 million euros
Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are continuing to upgrade. Central defender Illia Zabarnyi arrives from Bournemouth. According to media reports, the French club will pay around 63 million euros for the first Ukrainian in the club's history.
-
Basel sign Broschinski from Bochum
FC Basel has signed striker Moritz Broschinski from relegated Bundesliga side Bochum. The 24-year-old German has signed a contract with the Swiss champions until the summer of 2029.
Broschinski played 33 games for VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga last season, scoring one goal. In the 2nd Bundesliga, the 1.90 m tall center forward scored his first goal of the season in the 4-1 opening defeat at Darmstadt at the beginning of the month. In Basel, he will compete with Albian Ajeti and Kevin Carlos in the center of the attack.
According to media reports, FCB will transfer a transfer fee of 2.5 million euros including bonus payments to Bochum. FC St. Gallen are also said to have tried to sign Broschinski in view of the impending departure of Willem Geubbels.
-
Manchester City loan Grealish to Everton
Manchester City have loaned England international Jack Grealish to league rivals Everton for a season. The 29-year-old attacking player, who moved to the Citizens from Aston Villa for 117.5 million euros four years ago, wants to give his faltering career a new lease of life. Recently, he has mostly only been used as a wild card.
Grealish became English champion three times with Manchester City and won the Champions League in 2023. In 157 competitive games for the Sky Blues, the left-back scored 17 goals and provided 23 assists.
-
ManCity hot for Donnarumma
Negotiations to extend Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract at PSG (contract until 2026) continue to stall. Now Manchester City have apparently asked Paris how expensive the Italian is. PSG are said to be demanding around 50 million euros. However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a transfer will only be possible if Ederson leaves the club. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been linked with Galatasaray.
-
Young Boys sign Gigovic from Kiel
YB have signed 23-year-old midfielder Armin Gigovic on a contract until the summer of 2029. The 12-time Bosnia-Herzegovina international joins from Holstein Kiel, with an exit clause with a fixed transfer fee included in the contract. According to the Kieler Nachrichten newspaper, the release clause is said to have amounted to one million euros.
Last season, Gigovic played with Kiel in the first Bundesliga and scored five goals in 31 games.
-
Goalie Donnarumma to leave PSG
According to reports, Italy international goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma no longer has a future at Paris Saint-Germain. According to the French sports newspaper "L'Équipe", the 26-year-old is not even in the squad for Wednesday's European Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur. Instead, he is said to have been asked by PSG to look for a new club. Donnarumma's contract in Paris runs until the summer of 2026.
The goalkeeper will definitely leave Paris, most likely this summer or next summer at the latest, wrote transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on the portal X. "The relationship has completely broken down after the club decided to leave Gigio out of the squad for the Super Cup." The English Premier League is the likely destination.
Lucas Chevalier, who recently signed from Parisian league rivals OSC Lille, will be in goal for the Champions League winners in the clash against Europa League winners Tottenham in Udine, Italy, wrote L'Équipe. The 23-year-old is said to have cost around 40 million euros in transfer fees.
Donnarumma moved to Paris from AC Milan in the summer of 2021 and won the Champions League for the first time with the French capital club at the end of May.
-
Basel apparently brings in striker from Bundesliga 2
According to various media reports, FC Basel are on the verge of signing Moritz Broschinski. The striker was previously under contract with VfL Bochum and is expected to cost the Swiss champions around 2.5 million euros. As reported by "Blick", FC St. Gallen were also interested in signing the 24-year-old, but Basel offered more than double the transfer fee.
With his height of 1.90 meters, Broschinski is a real breaker in the center of the attack. However, he has yet to prove himself as a goalscorer. He has scored six goals in 76 games for Bochum.
-
Is Ricardo Rodriguez moving to Sion?
Hot rumor about national team star Ricardo Rodriguez! FC Sion are said to be interested in the 32-year-old full-back from Betis Sevilla. Christian Constantin confirmed the interest to "Blick". "We're on it," the club boss is quoted as saying.
Talks are said to have been going on "for months". It is not yet clear how advanced they are. His youth club FC Zurich is also said to be interested.
Rodriguez still has a contract in Spain until 2026, which the 129-time international is said to want to fulfill. He joined Betis in August 2024 and played 33 games in all competitions last season.
-
Teddy Okou is definitely leaving FC Luzern
Frenchman Teddy Okou is leaving FC Luzern for Saudi Arabia. The 27-year-old is moving to Al-Riyadh. This was announced by FC Luzern. Okou joined Luzern two years ago. He played 35 competitive matches for the Swiss club. Last season he was loaned to Lausanne. Okou has played in Switzerland since 2022; in the first few years at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. In the last two seasons, Okou scored 10 goals and provided 8 assists for Lucerne and Lausanne.
-
Will YB bring in a Bosnian international for midfield?
Following the departure of Filip Ugrinic to Valencia, a gap has opened up in the YB midfield. The 12-time Bosnian international Armin Gigovic is now set to fill this gap.
The 23-year-old is under contract with Holstein Kiel in the 2nd Bundesliga, but according to the Swedish magazine "Tipsbladet" and transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, he is said to have an exit clause in his contract. This clause is likely to have something to do with relegation from the Bundesliga.
Last season, Gigovic made 31 appearances for Kiel in Germany's top flight and scored five goals. He scored against Paderborn in the opening game of this year's Bundesliga 2 season. He was not in the squad for the second match against Arminia Bielefeld due to "contract talks with another club".
-
Grealish on loan to Everton
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester City left-back is set to join league rivals Everton on loan. The medical tests are due to take place today. The deal should be wrapped up in the next 24 hours.
The 29-year-old has been under contract with the Citizens since 2021. He joined from Aston Villa for around 117 million euros. Since then, he has won the Premier League three times and the Champions League in 2023. Last season, he scored three goals in 32 games.
-
Servette have found Häberli's successor
Servette have found a successor to Thomas Häberli, who was released last Monday, in France. The Genevans have signed Jocelyn Gourvennec as their new head coach.
The 53-year-old Breton was most recently at Ligue 1 club Nantes until his dismissal in March 2024. Prior to that, Gourvennec also coached Lille, Bordeaux and Guingamp in Ligue 1.
His stint at Nantes lasted just three and a half months and 15 games, of which his team won just four. During this time, he also coached the international player Eray Cömert, who was on loan from Valencia.
So far, this has been Gourvennec's only contact with Swiss football. Even as a player, the 53-year-old was only active in France. He played for Olympique Marseille and Montpellier, among others, and made 272 appearances in Ligue 1.
On Sunday, Gourvennec was already able to get an idea of his new team when he sat in the stands of the Stade de Genève during the 1:1 draw against GC. Now he is set to turn around a disastrous season so far and make Thomas Häberli forget, who had to leave last season's runners-up after just four games and one win.
-
Morata apparently moves to Como
Alvaro Morata is set for a new adventure at Como. As transfer guru Fabrizio Romano writes on "X", the Spaniard is said to have agreed a move to the Serie A club.
In return, Milan are said to have prematurely terminated the 32-year-old's one-year loan to Galatasaray, which began in February. The striker scored seven goals in 16 games in all competitions for the Turkish club last season and won the championship.
Como would be Morata's seventh professional move after Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Milan and Galatasaray.
-
Coman is said to be in agreement with Al Nassr
The Frenchman has already agreed to join the Saudi club and is just waiting for the green light from Bayern, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
The 29-year-old joined the German record champions on loan from Juventus in 2015. In July 2017, Bayern acquired Coman on a permanent deal for around €21 million. During this time, he played 339 games and won the Bundesliga nine times. In 2020, he scored Bayern to win the Champions League title in the final against PSG.