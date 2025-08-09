Nick Woltemade is unlikely to move to Bayern Munich - at least this summer. Keystone

FC Bayern are not planning any further transfers. The addition of Nick Woltemade is "off the table" for now. Board member Max Eberl is hinting at a contract extension, which also involves Michael Ballack.

Max Eberl smiled with satisfaction on Thursday after Bayern's clear victory in the Tottenham test. After the 4-0 win over the Europa League winners, the Munich sporting director felt vindicated in his plans to end the German record champions' transfer activities this summer. At least for the time being. FC Bayern are therefore planning the new season without Stuttgart's shooting star Nick Woltemade.

"Games like today help to ensure that the hurdle is even higher when deciding to bring in someone new," said Eberl. "We can now wait and see what happens."

Woltemade "off the table"

The 51-year-old reiterated that there is no new movement in the case of Woltemade. "We have stood our ground. We have, I believe, made an effort for the player. Stuttgart have not signaled that they want to talk," said Eberl. The matter is therefore "off the table".

VfB Stuttgart are said to be looking for a transfer fee of at least 65 million euros, while FC Bayern recently offered 55 million euros including bonus payments, according to speculation. Woltemade, who would like to take the next step, has a contract in Stuttgart until 2028.

Bayern see no urgent need

Following the additions of Luis Díaz (Liverpool FC), Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) and Tom Bischof (TSG Hoffenheim), Munich are not ruling out the possibility of further new stars. However, they have "definitely" not inquired about striker Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea FC, said Eberl.

In Munich's opinion, there is no compelling need for further purchases - except for departures. Just a few hours after the test, an X message from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano promptly arrived, stating that Bayern were negotiating with Saudi club Al-Nassr over Kingsley Coman. Allegedly, the Frenchman will be brought in this summer.

The issue of Woltemade is being treated independently of this, as the 23-year-old shooting star would also be an investment for the future. "The transfer window still has a little way to go," said sporting director Christoph Freund. Basically, they are "very happy" with the squad.

"Pressure is off" after Díaz transfer

In particular, the Colombian Díaz, who signed for around 75 million euros from Liverpool FC, has made the work of Munich's management easier after the failed transfer of Florian Wirtz. "With Luis Díaz, we have made a very important transfer, so the pressure is off," said Freund. "We don't want to get too big, we want quality, but we also want to give young players the chance to get minutes when they deserve it."

Bayern were able to sign a big name in Luis Díaz. Keystone

Above all offensive player Lennart Karl. After goals from Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman, the 17-year-old and Jonah Kusi-Asare (18) both scored goals. "We're delighted with what they brought to the pitch today," said coach Vincent Kompany.

Contract extension with announcement

After the game, Eberl signaled that Karl was about to extend his contract in Munich. Less than 24 hours later, Bayern announced the deal. They did not provide any details on the term of the new contract, which was originally due to run until 2026. Karl is set to be used as a backup for Michael Olise in the new season, as he advertised with his goal against Tottenham.

The talent's advisor is ex-national player Michael Ballack, who was seen in the VIP stand not far from Eberl during the test match.

Seven other contracts expire at the end of the season. In addition to those of high earners such as Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry, Dayot Upamecano's will also expire. "Upa is definitely a target that we want to extend," said Eberl.

"... then we'll have to think again"

South Korean Minjae Kim, on the other hand, is still considered a candidate for sale. The central defender was not in the starting eleven against Tottenham and could also feature in this form in next week's Super Cup opener against VfB Stuttgart. "We are very happy with the squad at the moment," said Eberl. "But of course, if someone comes along and says I absolutely want to leave the club, then we'll have to think again." Whether the sporting director was also thinking about Coman remained open.

Max Eberl is relaxed about the start of the season. Keystone

The rehab of long-term injured players Jamal Musiala (fibula fracture after ankle dislocation), Alphonso Davies (cruciate ligament rupture) and Hiroki Ito (midfoot fracture), who Bayern bosses expect to return towards the end of the first half of the season, will also have an influence on transfer planning. "You don't want to buy one for that, because all three will be back in October, November," said Eberl. "And if we still have those three with us then, we'll have an excellent squad."

Eberl jokes about "free ride"

In the upcoming transfer period in winter, Eberl will have to work with a different constellation in the boardroom. CFO Michael Diederich is leaving FC Bayern at the end of September. When asked about the new situation, Eberl joked. "I've got the finances too, I've got a free ride now, so to speak," said the 51-year-old. "The supervisory board doesn't know that yet. Please don't tell him."

